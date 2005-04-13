Feb 20, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Ashley Judd's Changing Looks
-
1. 1983The 15-year-old was a classic preppy: "I worshiped at the altar of Izod," she said, adding that her youthful style was a reaction to the "suede-and-sequins show-business glamour" worn by her mother and sister, country singers Naomi and Wynonna Judd.
-
2. 1993Judd played the lead in Ruby in Paradise and let her natural beauty shine: "My main goal is to cover up anything that needs to be covered up, and otherwise just let it be about skin and shimmer."
-
3. 1995Judd went blond to play opposite Al Pacino and Robert De Niro in Heat.
-
4. 2000Judd lopped off her locks for her role in Animal Husbandry. "She had been wanting to make a dramatic change, and this was the perfect opportunity," said N.Y.C. stylist and salon owner Mark Garrison.
-
5. 2004At a press conference for De-Lovely, Judd showed off her longtime love of lipstick: "Whenever my mom discarded her newest shade of Lancome, I grabbed it."
-
6. 2006"I think the beauty of your skin comes from the inside out," the clean-living star of Bug and Come Early Morning told InStyle. "Skin reveals the way you live."
-
7. 2007The YouthAIDS Global Ambassador wore a traditional bindi for the premiere of the documentary, India's Hidden Plague.
-
8. 2009The new student at Harvard's John F. Kennedy School of Government took a break from campus in a fetching curled updo.
-
9. 2012Fresh flowers added a special touch to Judd's simple swept-back style.
-
10. 2012Judd promoted her new series Missing sporting glowing skin and a chic bob.
-
11. 2013Rosy cheeks and a glossy lip were the cornerstone of the actress's glam makeup look for the premiere of Olympus Has Fallen.
-
12. 2014
Boho chic! The star hits the red carpets with flowers in her hair.
-
13. 2015
Straying away from her signature short 'do, Judd debuts long waves.
