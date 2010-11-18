Feb 20, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Alicia Keys's Changing Looks
-
1. 2001Keys released her first album, Songs in A Minor, and rocked her signature style. "I definitely love my braids," she has said. "They make me feel regal and individualistic."
-
2. 2004At the American Music Awards, Keys accented her eyes with ombre shadow.
-
3. 2005For the premiere of Memoirs of a Geisha, Alicia added a strand of orchids to her waist-length extensions.
-
4. 2006
The Smokin' Aces star's long fringe drew emphasis to her bright melon gloss.
-
5. 2007
Keys embodied pure glam at the American Music Awards with soft curls, liquid liner and silver shadow. The multi-talented star released her third album, As I Am, and took a supporting role in The Nanny Diaries.
-
6. 2008
The Secret Life of Bees star complemented her bronzed complexion with pin-straight locks.
-
7. 2009
For the Academy Awards, the "Empire State of Mind" singer channeled Old Hollywood with seductive waves and dramatic makeup.
-
8. 2010
Keys wore her mane in natural curls for an L.A. gala. Not only did the busy star embark upon the Freedom Tour, she also married producer Swizz Beatz and gave birth to son Egypt Daoud Dean.
-
9. 2012
For the Grammys, Keys sported bronze shadow and a sleek mini-pompadour.
-
10. 2012
"Look what I done did," tweeted Keys of her sleek new bob.
-
11. 2012
For Stand Up to Cancer, the singer wore her short 'do slicked back.
-
12. 2013The singer embraced the Met Gala's punk theme with red highlights.
-
13. 2013
Keys donned blunt bangs and a shorter cut during a taping of Good Morning America.
-
14. 2014
For the Grammys, the songstress rocked a teased pompadour and silver shadow.
-
15. 2014
Keys showed off a half-shaven 'do at the Gordan Parks Foundation Awards Dinner in NYC.
-
16. 2015
The songstress arrived at the NYC Billboard Women In Music with her hair swept to one side and with her lips painted a vibrant red hue.
-
17. 2016
Keys ventured in a new beauty direction in 2016, opting to go makeup-free. Obviously, she's killing it.
