What Do the Stars Love About Designer Tory Burch? Find Out What They Said at Burch's Rodeo Drive Opening

For Tory Burch's grand opening of her West Coast flagship store she enlisted a few of her close friends to help celebrate (and even blogged about it!), including Jessica Alba, Brooklyn Decker, Hailee Steinfeld, Emmy Rossum, Jaime King, and Camila Alves, dressed in Burch's very own designs. With green hydrangeas arrangements placed throughout the 4,700 square-foot space, guests enjoyed Philly cheesesteaks (a homage to Burch's hometown), spring rolls, and sugar-dusted doughnut bits, while they sipped on Champagne and Tory's favorite cocktail—the Southside made with vodka, triple sec, fresh lime juice, and a sprig of lavender.

This may be Burch's fourth boutique in Los Angeles and her 13th store in California, but it's her very first Rodeo Drive location. “I think Rodeo is such an iconic location," the designer told InStyle.com. "I never really dreamed of having a store here and when we started this company, we hoped that one day we would,” she added. Not only did she make that dream come true, but she even custom-designed the space with architect Daniel Romualdez and gave the brick and mortar location a personal touch, complete with black and white photos of the Burch family, flea market finds like tables and mirrors the designer scooped up while traveling in Paris and Morocco, and even needlepoint pillows adorned with quotes from Burch's childhood, including "Everything begets thee to me."

Within the the three-story boutique, Burch's entire collection of ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes, jewelry, accessories, including her new fragrance, will be available to shop (not to mention the designer already has a loyal Rodeo Drive following). "I love [Tory's] clothing because it works for the every girl," Decker told InStyle.com. "You could be a tomboy or an eclectic, crazy quirky style kind of girl or super preppy, and her clothes kind of speak to everyone." To find what the others stars love about Burch, look through our gallery.

