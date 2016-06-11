13 Tony Award Nominees and Broadway Stars Share Their Post-Show Indulgences

There’s a family ritual that most attendees of a Broadway show abide by night after night: Grab a snack, snag a Playbill, find your seat, and enjoy. But what goes down after the stars take their bow and sign some autographs at the stage door?
As we learned from this year’s top Tony Award nominees and a mix of legendary onstage talents, cast members and those who help produce each show can’t simply fall asleep moments after their performances are over. Many opt to take the zen route and cool down with soothing tunes and relaxing beauty products. For another energized bunch, tradition calls for late-night drinks and greasy fare that take them well into the early hours of the morning. Cheeseburgers, unsurprisingly, tend to be many of the stars’ first choice off the menu.
See what 13 Broadway pros do after each show below
1. ADRIENNE WARREN
“Everyone goes to Glass House [Tavern]. You’ll go and you may see Savion Glover, you may see Sara Bareilles, you may see Brian Stokes Mitchell. We all just hang out there. Don’t go there! Why did I just give it away? But everyone goes there. It’s quick and easy and we all feel at home there, so it’s great.” Warren is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed.
2. MEGAN HILTY
“I drink heavily! No, ha ha. I go home, I’m a homebody. I go home and watch some crazy TV show and try to wind down.” Hilty is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for Noises Off.
3. ZACHARY LEVI
“Curtain closes, I strip all my clothes off, I’ll meet any friends that may have come to the show, or other cast members, family of friends that may want to meet and say hi and then I bring my speakers down to stage door and do a little dance party and sign autographs and take photos for people. Then I’ll go get some whiskey and some pizza, cheeseburgers, anything that’s like a lot of carbohydrates and just meat and cheese and bread, I’m into it.” Levi is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for She Loves Me.
4. LESLIE ODOM, JR.
“I might go have a late-night drink and head home and try to spend some time with my wife, who I never get to see, so I'm in bed by 2:30, 3 o’clock. I go months at a time without drinking and then I'm drinking a lime Rickey, which is just lime, club soda, and a little bit of simple syrup from Bar Centrale. Bar Centrale is my favorite. They make the best lime Rickey. And if not that, I like something refreshing, you know, the show, it takes something out of me, so I like a margarita or a nice Pinot, something refreshing.” Odom, Jr. is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Hamilton.
5. BLYTHE DANNER
“When I was younger, I used to go out and corral with the gang. The last show I did, The Country House, the last year I usually went home and just, you know, went to bed early because my energy needed to be refilled.” Danner won the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play for Butterflies Are Free in 1970.
6. DAVID FURR
“If I didn’t have a baby to get up for early in the morning or a home life, I’d probably go and have a beer and a burger. That was always a fun thing to do afterwards. There’s something about a cheeseburger and fries, and a beer that’s great. Not between shows, but after shows. It’s perfect.” Furr is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for Noises Off.
7. DANIELLE BROOKS
“I take off my clothes immediately, the minute I get on the steps. The minute I come off the stage I'm already taking off my clothes. I go to greet the fans afterwards and then I get in my car, I go home, drink all of the water that's in the car and listen to jazz music. And then I go home, maybe watch some junk TV, and then knock out.” Brooks is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for The Color Purple.
8. SWOOSIE KURTZ
“After the show, have a cheeseburger and a beer, and a piece of chocolate. And then I wondered why I couldn’t go to sleep ‘til 4 a.m.” Kurtz won the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play for Fifth of July in 1981 and The House of Blue Leaves in 1986.
9. CYNTHIA ERIVO
“I warm down. I reset everything, get Cynthia back into the building, ‘cause she leaves for a good two, three hours and Celie [her character] takes her place. Once I'm back, it's tea and a little bit of quiet and I always go home listening to classical music just because it feels like it cleanses the palate—no lyrics or nothing, just music.” Erivo is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for The Color Purple.
10. SARA BAREILLES
“Stiff bourbon for me. I go and I do it all the time.” Bareilles is nominated for Best Original Score Written for Theater for Waitress.
11. SOPHIE OKONEDO
“I jump in the shower and then I use nice aroma therapy oils, kind of like lavender, to bring myself down. I drink really nice herbal teas at the end, otherwise I can't sleep when I get home. I use often Dr. Hauschka. They have this lavender body oil and it smells like actual lavender from the garden, so it's really good.” Okonedo is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for Arthur Miller’s The Crucible.
12. LILLIAS WHITE
“When my kids were little I would mostly go home. I would have a glass or two of wine, two to four cigarettes and just chill out and try to get to bed by 2 a.m. But now I most of the time go home. I don’t have the cigarettes anymore. That’s out, no more cigarettes, that’s just, not the thing to do. I put my feet up and I like to watch a ton of classic movies or HGTV. I’ve become a little bit of a homebody, not necessarily a hermit, but I’m looking for a lovely new boyfriend who's got plenty of what it takes to make me happy.” White won the Tony Award for Best Features Actress in a Musical for The Life in 1997.
13. BRANDON VICTOR DIXON
“I enjoy a quality turn up with my castmates. I enjoy a quality turn up, my friend. We'll go out, we'll go have a couple of drinks, and then we'll go take a walk around the corner and come back, we enjoy it.” Dixon is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed.