See Tom Hiddleston's Most Dramatic Movie Transformations

Through the years, Tom Hiddleston has appeared in a slew of major motion pictures and, with that, he's undergone some major costume changes for each film. The actor is perhaps best known for playing Loki, the adopted brother and archenemy of the title character in Thor, The Avengers, and Thor: The Dark World. Besides playing Loki, and has also appeared in Steven Spielberg's War Horse, The Deep Blue Sea, and Woody Allen's romantic comedy Midnight in Paris—just to name a few of his impressive movie roles.
From his role as Loki, the raven-haired Marvel Comics character, to playing soldiers and even vampires, the actor has shown he has no limits when it comes to on-screen versatility. That's why we've rounded up a look back at his most notable big screen transformations. Check them out below.
1. Unrelated (2007)
In Unrelated, Hiddleston takes on the role of curly-headed Oakley, who is one of the "youngs" in the film. Sporting strawberry blonde locks, the actor's character is noticeably fresh-faced and styled in youthful dress.
2. The Deep Blue Sea (2011)
Here, the actor cleaned up his look to play Freddie Page, a young pilot, who's troubled by his memories of the Second World War.
3. War Horse (2011)
In War Horse, Hiddleston suits up to play Captain James Nicholls in the American war drama film. And, we gotta say, we do love a man in uniform.
4. Midnight in Paris (2011)
Hiddleston stole the spotlight with this on-point styling in Midnight in Paris. His versatility both in appearance and acting ability allows him to transform into different characters at the drop of the hat—as was proven in this film.
5. Only Lovers Left Alive (2013)
The actor showed his darker side as a vampire named Adam in this film opposite A-list actress Tilda Swinton.
6. Thor (2011), The Avengers (2012), and Thor: The Dark World (2013)
Hiddleston's hair was dyed jet black for his role as Loki. Oh, and he wore leather head to toe.
7. Crimson Peak (2015)
Here, Hiddleston plays the mysterious Brit Thomas Sharpe in the movie, wearing everything from vintage waistcoats to top hats.
8. I Saw the Light (2015)
The English actor convincingly took on the role of 1950s country music star Hank Williams in the biopic I Saw the Light. Listen to him yodel like the American icon here.