Test Your Red Carpet Styling Skills
1. Test Your Red Carpet Styling SkillsThink you have the know-how to style this year’s Golden Globe nominees? Before the first stiletto steps onto the red carpet, test your fashion savvy by completing our star-worthy ensembles. From sleek, modern and minimalist to pretty, feminine and romantic, we’ve created four stunning head-to-toe looks, but left the finishing touches up to you! Scroll through our questions, click to the next slide to find out if you guessed the answer correctly and then see how to recreate the look for your own big night!
2. Question:Which shoes go best with the clean lines and neutral color palette of this minimalist red carpet look?
3. Options:A. Strappy heels
B. Lace-up wedges
C. Ankle-strap sandals
D. Fringed stilettos
Click on the shoe that perfects a minimalist look.
4. Answer:Resist the urge to over-accessorize! Rooney Mara keeps her crisp, neutral dress modern with unadorned heels. Look for a simple, elegant style like the Girl with the Dragon Tattoo nominee's and avoid anything too busy.
Get the Look
Left to right: Silk dress, Rochas, $1,475; barneys.com. Leather clutch, Michael Kors, $346; neimanmarcus.com. Leather sandals, Prada, $620; saksfifthavenue.com.
5. Question:What type of clutch would you pick to complement the ladylike fabrics and embellishments of a romantic design?
6. Options:A. Satin
B. Crocodile
C. Beaded
D. Lace
Click on the clutch that completes a romantic look.
7. Answer:Embrace your inner romantic like Sofia Vergara and play up a flirty dress with a clutch to match! The Modern Family nominee paired her slate gown with a sweet bag; we picked a corseted lace design and doubled up on the femininity.
Get the Look
Left to right: Silk gown, Jenny Packham, $2,130; stylebop.com. Lace clutch, VPH, $1,850; neimanmarcus.com. Satin pumps, Brian Atwood, $875; brianatwood.com for stores.
8. Question:Which edgy topper would you add to a daring black gown?
9. Options:A. A furry vest
B. A cotton cardigan
C. A tuxedo jacket
D. A pashmina shawl
Click on the topper that completes this edgy look.
10. Answer:Cardigans, blazers and shawls are a bit too casual-a long-sleeve black column calls for equally dramatic accessories. Madonna, nominated for best original song for her film W.E., topped her peek-a-boo design with a luxe fur vest. We'd do the same!
Get the Look
Left to right: Satin pumps, Jimmy Choo, $1,695; neimanmarcus.com. Leather box clutch, Alexander McQueen, $1,395; net-a-porter.com. Faux fur vest, Alice by Temperley, $765; mytheresa.com. Polyamide gown, Roberto Cavalli, $1,819; mytheresa.com.
11. Question:Which fashion-forward statement sparklers would amp up a jewel-tone dress?
12. Options:A. Colorful danglers
B. Diamond studs
C. Platinum shoulder dusters
D. Gold hoops
Click on the earrings that complete a fashion-forward look.
13. Answer:Eye-catching danglers take Jessica Chastain’s design to the next level in a way that delicate jewels wouldn’t. These striking earrings look stylish with the The Help nominee’s aubergine gown and create a winning color palette.
Get the Look
Left to right: Fabric sandals, Jimmy Choo, $945; jimmychoo.com. Silk gown, Marchesa Notte, $1,779; mytheresa.com. Chrysoprase earrings, Irene Neuwirth, $3,035; at Barneys New York. Lizard clutch, Kotur, $295; neimanmarcus.com.
Think you have the know-how to style this year’s Golden Globe nominees? Before the first stiletto steps onto the red carpet, test your fashion savvy by completing our star-worthy ensembles. From sleek, modern and minimalist to pretty, feminine and romantic, we’ve created four stunning head-to-toe looks, but left the finishing touches up to you! Scroll through our questions, click to the next slide to find out if you guessed the answer correctly and then see how to recreate the look for your own big night!
