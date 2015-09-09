See Over 75 of Taylor Swift's 1989 Tour Guests Take the Stage with Her

Taylor Swift might be a solo artist, but she definitely isn't alone in the friend department. The "Bad Blood" singer proved that she has several buddies in very high places, and she can even get them to join her on the stage no matter what city she's in.
During her 1989 Tour Swift welcomed a bunch of her celebrity pals to share the stage with her. The performances included some of our favorite music artists like Justin Timberlake and Mary J. Blige. Plus, there were also non-singers who took to the stage, such as Ellen DeGeneres and Julia Roberts. There were so many surprise appearances that it was hard to keep up with all of the unforgettable moments. Luckily we've got the history-making performances in one place.
Keep scrolling to see all of Swift's special guests.
1. May 30, 2015
Victoria's Secret models Gigi Hadid and Martha Hunt struck a fierce pose on stage in Detroit, Michigan.
2. May 30, 2015
Swift's gal pal Hadid even danced to the music while on stage in Detroit, Michigan.
3. May 30, 2015
Imagine Dragons member, Dan Reynolds, belted out a song with Swift in Detroit, Michigan.
4. June 6, 2015
The country band Little Big Town took to the stage in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
5. June 12, 2015
Echosmith singer Sydney Sierota graced the stage in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
6. June 12, 2015
Actress Mariska Hargitay and model Cara Delevingne shared the spotlight with Swift in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
7. June 13, 2015
Encore! Hargitay had a double dose of fun in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with Swift.
8. June 27, 2015
Martha Hunt, Kendall Jenner, Serena Williams, Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, and Cara Delevingne, showed Swift major love in London, England.
9. July 10, 2015
The U.S. Women's National Soccer team celebrated winning the FIFA World Cup with Heidi Klum and Swift in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
10. July 10, 2015
The Weekend sang a duet with Swift in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
11. July 10, 2015
Hailee Steinfeld, Lily Aldridge, Gigi Hadid, and Lena Dunham all reunited in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
12. July 11, 2015
Nick Jonas took fans by surprise as he hit the stage in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
-
13. July 11, 2015
In East Rutherford New Jersey Swift showed off her squad with appearances from Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge, Uzo Aduba, Karlie Kloss, Behati Prinsloo, and Gigi Hadid.
14. July 13, 2015
Grammy award winning singer Lorde joined swift during the Washington, D.C. stop.
15. July 14, 2015
Jason Derulo showed Swift his support during the Washinton, D.C. stop.
16. July 18, 2015
Andy Grammer hopped on stage during Swift's performance in Chicago, Illinois.
17. July 18, 2015
Empire's Serayah McNeill song along with Swift in Chicago, Illionois.
18. July 19, 2015
Australian model Andreja Pejic and British model Lily Donaldson took to the stage in Chicago, Illinois.
19. July 19, 2015
Sam Hunt serenaded Swift and the crowd in Chicago, Illinois.
20. July 25, 2015
Swift performed with Malcolm Kelley and Tony Oller, aka MKTO, in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
21. July 24, 2015
Walk the Moon's Nicholas Petricca had fun on stage in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
22. August 1, 2015
The duo Nico and Vinz showed up at Swift's Vancouver performance.
23. August 8, 2015
Fetty Wap made a surprise appearance during the Seattle, Washington leg of the tour.
24. August 8, 2015
Singer Ciara and her boyfriend football player Russell Wilson were on stage during the Seattle, Washington show.
25. August 14, 2015
Fifth Harmony lit up the stage in Santa Clara, California.
26. August 15, 2015
Julia Roberts and musician Joan Baez united with Swift in Santa Clara, California.
27. August 15, 2015
In Santa Clara, California English girl group Little Mix performed with Swift.
28. August 21, 2015
NBA star Kobe Bryant shocked guests during a Los Angeles, California show.
29. August 21, 2015
OneRepublic's frontman Ryan Tedder rocked with Swift in Los Angeles, California.
30. August 22, 2015
In Los Angeles, California Uzo Aduba had fun on stage with Swift.
31. August 22, 2015
Mary J. Blige showed Swift and her fans love in Los Angeles, California.
32. August 22, 2015
Actors Chris Rock and Matt LeBlanc teamed up with model Sean O'Pry to surprise concert goers in Los Angeles, California.
33. August 24, 2015
Swift brought Alanis Morissette to the stage during a performance in Los Angeles, California.
34. August 24, 2015
Ellen DeGeneres made everyone laugh while on the stage in Los Angeles, California.
35. August 24, 2015
The Dixie Chicks singer Natalie Maines joined Swift for a duet in Los Angeles, California.
36. August 25, 2015
Beck and St. Vincent wowed Swift's fans during another surprise in Los Angeles, California.
37. August 25, 2015
John Legend surprised Swift's fans during a show in Los Angeles, California.
38. August 26, 2015
Selena Gomez surprised fans in Los Angeles, California.
39. August 26, 2015
Lisa Kudrow sang "Smelly Cat" in Los Angeles, California with Swift.
40. August 26, 2015
Justin Timberlake joined Swift during one of her five performance in Los Angeles, California.
41. August 29, 2015
Singer OMI united with Swift for a surprise performance in San Diego, California.
42. August 29, 2015
Avril Lavigne rocked the crowd during Swift's San Diego, California show.
43. September 9, 2015
Wiz Khalifa brought a lot of energy to Houston when he performed "See You Again" with Swift.
44. September 16, 2015
In Indianapolis, Indiana, The Band Perry encouraged Swift to join them with her guitar.
45. September 18, 2015
The sparkles and fringe were doubled when Sydney Sierota hit the stage during the Columbus, Ohio stop.
46. September 21, 2015
Country music star, Dierks Bentley, united with Swift for the ultimate surprise in Kansas City, Missouri.
47. September 25, 2015
Steven Tyler brought the house down when he surprised concert goers in Nashville.
48. September 26, 2015
British singer Leona Lewis joined the party to sing a duet of her hit "Bleeding Love" with Swift.
49. September 26, 2015
Steven Tyler came back for another round with T. Swift and fans.
50. September 29, 2015
Nelly had too much fun with Swift and Haim as they belted out their tunes in St. Louis, Missouri.
51. October 2, 2015
Keith Urban rocked the stage with Swift in coordinating all black outfits in Toronto, Canada.
52. October 3, 2015
Charli XCX had too much fun on stage with Swift during a performance in Toronto.
53. October 17, 2015
Ellie Goulding joined her bff to perform her hit "Love Me Like You Do" in Texas.
54. October 21, 2015
In Greensboro, North Carolina, Swift channeled her country heritage during a sassy duet of "Little Red Wagon" with Miranda Lambert.
55. October 27, 2015
Miami Heat's basketball star Dwyane Wade represented during Swift's stop in Miami.
56. Taylor Swift and Pitbull
Pitbull, also known as Mr. 305, shocked fans with a Cameo during the Miami show for the 1989 Tour.
57. October 31, 2015
Concert goers in Tampa, Florida received a very special Halloween surprise when Idina Menzel joined Swift to sing "Let it Go" from Frozen.