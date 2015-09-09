See Over 75 of Taylor Swift's 1989 Tour Guests Take the Stage with Her

Taylor Swift might be a solo artist, but she definitely isn't alone in the friend department. The "Bad Blood" singer proved that she has several buddies in very high places, and she can even get them to join her on the stage no matter what city she's in.

During her 1989 Tour Swift welcomed a bunch of her celebrity pals to share the stage with her. The performances included some of our favorite music artists like Justin Timberlake and Mary J. Blige. Plus, there were also non-singers who took to the stage, such as Ellen DeGeneres and Julia Roberts. There were so many surprise appearances that it was hard to keep up with all of the unforgettable moments. Luckily we've got the history-making performances in one place.

Keep scrolling to see all of Swift's special guests.