Is Steven Spielberg's Daughter the Next Kendall Jenner? What to Know About the Model

Meet Destry Allyn Spielberg, director Steven Spielberg’s 19-year-old daughter and, in our opinion, a model you’ll soon have on the tip of your tongue constantly.
The L.A.-based teenage newcomer has officially been signed with DT Model Management, an agency that represents youthful stars like Ireland Baldwin and Dylan Penn, People reports. So what’s so special about the blonde? Other than being, well, gorgeous, Spielberg is part of the clan of boldface names that stem from A-list families. Beauties like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Lily-Rose Depp, and Kaia Gerber all boast their own unarguable talent, but they each can name an uber famous member of their family that keeps them in the spotlight.
And while many first-time models don’t have a direct connection to the fashion industry—Karlie Kloss was famously scouted in a mall in St. Louis—Spielberg already received invitations to top designers we bet she’ll soon represent on the runway and on the street. Pining to know more?
Below, 11 facts about the model we’ve gathered from her Instagram feed. Prepare to hit “follow.”
She had her first-ever photoshoot in September.
Spielberg took to Instagram six weeks ago to thank photographer Raul Romo for shooting her in an off-duty, casual series of photos that show off her natural glow. In the portfolio, she kept it cool in a red Coca-Cola tee and a denim skirt.
And nailed it.
Yep, we think she’s ready for an editorial.
Designers are already taking note of her.
The teenage model was recently invited to attend a Ralph Lauren-hosted event where she flaunted a mature cut in a black suit.
And they’re major.
Diane von Furstenberg has also noticed young Spielberg, inviting her to celebrate the brand’s new Chief Creative Officer, Jonathan Saunders, and wear a silky sleek orange DVF jumpsuit.
SHE'S TAKEN
And shares the cutest pictures with her boyfriend.
Clearly, the model takes after her director dad.
A pro behind the camera? It certainly looks that way.
We definitely can see her becoming a major street style star.
Day-to-night separates carry her wardrobe, and sleek accessories keep her look sleek.
Her style is all-American.
And these blue jeans are #goals.
She takes Halloween quite seriously.
This unicorn costume deserves an A+.
Is London her home away from home?
She loves the colorful townhomes there, and frequently shares other shots of herself in the city.
And, of course, her father is the man.
She shared an epic throwback with Spielberg from the 2011 Oscars.