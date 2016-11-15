Is Steven Spielberg's Daughter the Next Kendall Jenner? What to Know About the Model

Meet Destry Allyn Spielberg, director Steven Spielberg’s 19-year-old daughter and, in our opinion, a model you’ll soon have on the tip of your tongue constantly.

The L.A.-based teenage newcomer has officially been signed with DT Model Management, an agency that represents youthful stars like Ireland Baldwin and Dylan Penn, People reports. So what’s so special about the blonde? Other than being, well, gorgeous, Spielberg is part of the clan of boldface names that stem from A-list families. Beauties like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Lily-Rose Depp, and Kaia Gerber all boast their own unarguable talent, but they each can name an uber famous member of their family that keeps them in the spotlight.

And while many first-time models don’t have a direct connection to the fashion industry—Karlie Kloss was famously scouted in a mall in St. Louis—Spielberg already received invitations to top designers we bet she’ll soon represent on the runway and on the street. Pining to know more?

RELATED: Lily-Rose Depp's Beauty Transformation

Below, 11 facts about the model we’ve gathered from her Instagram feed. Prepare to hit “follow.”