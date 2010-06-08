Madonna's favorite all-natural cocktail was created by the mixologist at New York City's Avenue nightclub.

INGREDIENTS

• 4 lime wedges

• 2 tbsp. sugar

• Cachaca (Brazilian spirit)

• 1 Vita Coco Tangerine coconut water

DIRECTIONS

Squeeze lime wedges and toss into an ice-filled glass with sugar. Fill ⅓ of glass with Cachaca and top off with Vita Coco Tangerine. Stir gently and serve.