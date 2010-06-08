Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Stars' Favorite Summer Cocktails
-
1. Gwen Stefani: SorbetLeave it to Gwen Stefani and Leighton Meester to pick the most mouth-watering summer cocktail on our list, the Raspberry Lemon Sorbet from Haze nightclub at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.
INGREDIENTS
• ½ oz. simple syrup (made by dissolving 2 parts sugar in 1 part boiling water)
• 1 oz. fresh lemon juice
• 1 oz. fresh raspberry puree
• ½ oz. Toschi Lemoncello
• ½ oz. Pallini Raspicello
• 1 oz. Belvedere Black Raspberry vodka
• 1 oz. Belvedere Cytrus vodka
DIRECTIONS
Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake. Strain into a chilled glass. Top with fresh blueberries and vanilla-lemon foam (see below for recipe).
VANILLA-LEMON FOAM INGREDIENTS
• 10 oz. egg whites
• 8 oz. Trader Vic rock candy syrup
• 3 oz. Licor 43
• 3 oz. Toschi Lemoncello
DIRECTIONS
• 4 shakes Fee Bros lemon cocktail bitters
Add all ingredients into a dessert whipper, shake vigorously, chill for at least 30 minutes, shake vigorously once again and serve.
-
2. Jessica Alba: Lady TrousdaleHollywood hot spot The Trousdale has hosted the likes of Katy Perry, Leonardo DiCaprio and Christina Aguilera. At Jessica Alba's birthday bash, guests sipped the botanical-inspired Lady Trousdale cocktail.
INGREDIENTS
• 3 oz. premium vodka
• 2 oz. St. Germain Elderflower liqueur
• 2 oz. passion fruit juice
• Splash of champagne
DIRECTIONS
Combine ingredients in a martini glass or flute and top off with champagne.
-
3. Jennifer Aniston: Pure ClassThis berry-infused concoction was Jennifer Aniston's drink of choice when she stayed at the Water Club at The Borgata, her home base while filming The Bounty Hunter in Atlantic City.
INGREDIENTS
• 2 oz. Level Vodka
• 6 to 8 puréed strawberries
• 4 oz. fresh lemon juice
• 4 oz. rock candy syrup
• 1 oz. Perrier-Jouet champagne
DIRECTIONS
Combine all ingredients into a chilled wine glass. Garnish with a fresh strawberry.
-
4. Kaley Cuoco: The Wally G MargaritaStars like Kaley Cuoco and Joy Bryant and have paired their ping pong with the Wally G, a twist on the classic margarita, at table tennis lounge Spin NYC.
INGREDIENTS
amp#149; 3 oz. Inocente Platinum tequila
amp#149; 2 oz. cucumber puree
amp#149; amp#189; oz. lime juice
amp#149; Splash of simple syrup
DIRECTIONS
Combine all the ingredients in a glass rimmed with cayenne pepper.
-
5. Lindsay Price: Flower EclipseAdd new flair to a traditional toast with Lindsay Price's favorite drink from the Laguna Champagne Bar at The Palazzo in Vegas.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 oz. St. Germain Elderflower liqueur
• ½oz. fresh lemon juice
• Splash of Moet "Nectar" Demi-Sec DIRECTIONS
Combine first two ingredients in a champagne glass, top with Moet and garnish with a fresh strawberry.
-
6. Hilary Swank: Apples & PearsAfter soaking up the Miami sun, celebrities like Hilary Swank and Serena Williams have cooled off with an Apples amp Pears cocktail from the W Hotel South Beach's Living Room Bar.
INGREDIENTS
amp#149; 2 oz. of bourbon infused with apples and pears
amp#149; 1 oz. of lemon juice
amp#149; 1 oz. of honey infused with thyme
amp#149; 1 oz. of Aperol Aperitivo liqueur
DIRECTIONS
Shake with ice and strain into an ice-filled glass. Garnish with apple and thyme.
-
7. Amanda Seyfried: Prohibition EarlIn L.A., both Amanda Seyfried and Ashley Greene have paid a visit to the Tea Room at H.Wood, where this lavender-flavored cocktail is a must-try.
INGREDIENTS
• 3½ oz. lavender Earl Grey tea
• ½ oz. St. Germain liqueur
• 1½ oz. vodka
DIRECTIONS
Combine ingredients and serve chilled.
-
8. Blake Lively: Chocolate Mint JulepExtra points for originality go to Blake Lively and Nicole Richie, who have both indulged in the Chocolate-Spiked Mint Julep at New York City's Abe & Arthur's.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 oz. simple syrup
• 2 oz. Woodford Reserve bourbon
• 2 bunches fresh mint
• 3 shakes Fee Brothers chocolate bitters
DIRECTIONS
Pinch one bunch of mint and rub around the glass's rim before placing it in the bottom. Add simple syrup. Gently pat the mint with the fat end of muddler. Add bourbon, chocolate bitters and crushed ice. Stir. Add more crushed ice to fill the cup and garnish with a bunch of mint and short straw. Serve in a julep tin.
-
9. Anna Faris: EccellenzaThe $150 price tag that comes with this ultra premium cocktail at the Four Seasons Resort Maui (a favorite vacation spot of Anna Faris and Kristen Bell) hasn't kept it from becoming the hotel's most popular special occasion drink.
INGREDIENTS
• ½ oz. Louis XIII cognac
• ½ oz. Grand Marnier 150 year
• 2 ounces Krug Brut champagne
• ¼ oz. passion fruit juice
• ¼ oz. orange juice
• ¼ oz. pineapple juice
• Edible gold leaf
DIRECTIONS
Pour Krug into martini glass. Add the Louis XIII, Grand Marnier 150 and fruit juices in an iced-filled shaker and thoroughly combine. Strain and pour over the Krug. Garnish with gold leaf.
-
10. Fergie: Butter MartiniServe a taste of the South with the Butter Martini, the signature cocktail from nightclub Butter NC. The Charlotte hot spot has welcomed stars like Fergie and Nicky Hilton, who both enjoy the pomegranate and pineapple-flavored drink.
INGREDIENTS
• 1½ oz. Ketel One Citroen
• 1 oz. Pama pomegranate juice
• ½ oz. Cointreau liqueur
• Splash of pineapple juice
DIRECTIONS
Combine all ingredients with ice in a shaker, shake, strain into a martini glass and serve.
-
11. Madonna: Vita Coco CaipirinhaMadonna's favorite all-natural cocktail was created by the mixologist at New York City's Avenue nightclub.
INGREDIENTS
• 4 lime wedges
• 2 tbsp. sugar
• Cachaca (Brazilian spirit)
• 1 Vita Coco Tangerine coconut water
DIRECTIONS
Squeeze lime wedges and toss into an ice-filled glass with sugar. Fill ⅓ of glass with Cachaca and top off with Vita Coco Tangerine. Stir gently and serve.
