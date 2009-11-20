"This earthy, hearty mushroom risotto is a perfect comfort food."



Ingredients:

• 9½ cups chicken stock

• 2 handfuls dried porcini mushrooms

• 2 tsp extra-virgin olive oil

• 2 small onions, peeled and chopped

• 3 celery sticks, peeled and chopped

• 3 cups risotto rice (about 1½ lb.)

• 1 cup vermouth or white wine

• 6 large handfuls wild mushrooms (chanterelle, shitake, black trumpet or oyster), cleaned and sliced

• Salt to taste

• 5 sprigs fresh chervil, tarragon or parsley

• 2 lemons, juiced

• 3 tbsp butter

• 3 handfuls freshly grated Parmesan cheese plus extra for serving



Directions:

1 Heat stock in saucepan and keep on low simmer. 2 Place porcini mushrooms in a bowl and pour in just enough hot stock to cover. Leave for a couple of minutes until softened. Remove mushrooms from stock and chop, reserving soaking liquid. 3 In large pan heat a splash of oil; add onions and celery. Slowly fry for at least 10 minutes, then turn up heat and add rice. 4 Stir in vermouth or wine. 5 Pour mushroom liquid through a sieve into pan. Add chopped porcini, pinch of salt and a ladle of hot stock. 6 Turn heat down to simmer and add more stock, stirring and massaging starch out of rice; allow each ladleful to be absorbed before adding next. Continue until rice is soft but with a slight "bite," about 30 minutes. 7 While rice is cooking, heat a griddle pan and grill wild mushrooms until soft. Put mushrooms into bowl and add chopped herbs, a pinch of salt and lemon juice: toss. Set aside. 8 Remove risotto pan from heat. Stir in butter and cheese. Put a lid on pan and leave risotto to relax for 3 minutes. 9 Add salt, pepper and cheese to taste. 10 Serve topped with wild mushrooms, grated cheese and a drizzle of oil. Serves 8.