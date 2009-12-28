Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
The Stars Celebrate the Holidays
1. Jennifer Lopez and MaxJennifer Lopez and son Max, 22 months showed off their seasonal sweaters when they watched the Disneyland Christmas Parade in Anaheim, California. Marc Anthony, Max's twin sister Emme and other members of the Lopez-Anthony clan were also on hand for the festivities.
2. Mariah Carey and Nick CannonWhile Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon made their annual trip to the tony ski town of Aspen, they skipped the slopes in favor of some holiday shopping.
3. Russell Brand and Katy PerryIn London, Russell Brand and Katy Perry made the most of the snow, taking a few runs on a sledding hill in the city's on Hampsted Heath neighborhood.
4. Kate Hudson and Goldie HawnWhile her movie musical Nine raked it in at the box office, Kate Hudson slowed down for a bit of shopping in Aspen with mom Goldie Hawn.
5. Sienna MillerSienna Miller showed off her bikini body while on vacation in the Caribbean with on-again boyfriend Jude Law and his children Rafferty, Iris and Rudy. The couple braved the waves and took a romantic stroll on their post-Christmas getaway.
6. Christina Aguilera and son MaxChristina Aguilera toted her bundle of joy, son Max, when she and husband Jordan Bratman shopped for pet supplies at the Beverly Hills outpost of Petco.
Jennifer Lopez and Max
