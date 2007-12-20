Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Star Travel Style
1. Lauren ConradBig sunglasses, a giant wrap and two generously-sized Goyard bags-L.A. Candy author Lauren Conrad clearly favors oversize accessories to get her to her destination in style.
2. Robert PattinsonTicket? Check. Sunglasses? Check. Sexy hair? Check! Twilight heartthrob Robert Pattinson gets ready to fly the friendly skies in head-to-toe black, including a black leather briefcase.
3. Zac Efron and Vanessa HudgensHollywood super-couple Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens look effortlessly cool in their matching denim and black bags as they leave the airport.
4. Dakota FanningWhile making her way through LAX, New Moon star Dakota Fanning shows off an edgy-yet-travel-friendly look, mixing distressed J Brand jeans with a blazer, trapeze blouse and Tory Burch jelly flats.
5. Kate BeckinsaleAs Kate Beckinsale arrives home at Heathrow, she demonstrates how to wear jeans and avoid a schleppy look. Opt for a black or dark rinse and top it with a black short-sleeve jacket and black pumps. An all-black combination always looks sophisticated, yet is still comfortable.
6. Eva Longoria ParkerWorld traveler Eva Longoria Parker is ready for the red-eye with pillow in hand. And why not bring your own bedding-it's more sanitary and comfortable than the standard-issue airline ones. Her Linq cardigan is also a great addition to her ensemble, not only because of its usefulness, but a lightweight sweater is especially handy on cool evenings at your destination.
7. Ali LarterOne trick to help you pack light: keep your color palette neutral, like Ali Larter did with black and white. "You only need a few key items to mix and match the entire trip," says Nicolette Prpa, world traveler and owner of chic Chicago boutique SHE.
8. Jessica SimpsonIf you've never traveled in a maxi dress, we strongly suggest it. A comfortable style like Jessica Simpson's feels like pajamas, but looks effortlessly stylish and makes a long flight that much more tolerable. Finish the look with simple flats-since they're barely visible under a long dress, there's no need to force your feet into heels.
9. Patrick DempseyStylish travel is not just for the ladies. Patrick Dempsey arrived at New York's JFK airport in dapper separates and a Tod's bag. A lightweight cashmere scarf makes for a practical accessory, while dressing up the look.
10. Cameron Diaz"The key is in the layering," writes stylist Rachel Zoe in her book, Style A to Zoe. "It always seems to be so stuffy in the airport and too cold on the plane." At LAX, Cameron Diaz layered a sheer sweater over jeans, then added high-fashion accents: a belt, beret, studded Burberry bag and a rolling suitcase from Louis Vuitton.
11. Jessica BielCan't pick a purse? Bring them both! Jessica Biel departed from LAX in a trench worn with not one but two luxe bags, including a silver Prada tote.
12. Nicole RichieNicole Richie walked the line between glamour and comfort in sky-high snakeskin heels worn with leggings and a hoodie. The expectant star also packed a handy pillow for the long flight to Sydney, Australia.
13. Beyonce KnowlesBeyonce Knowles was a Russian doll in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport in a loose jacket over a simple white button-down. She dressed up the look with a multi-colored Fendi bag-and a bouquet of roses from a local fan.
14. Jessica AlbaJessica Alba towed anything-but-boring luggage during a stop in Mexico. The leggings-clad star opted for a skeleton-inspired Samsonite Black Label roller suitcase designed by Alexander McQueen.
15. Kate HudsonIt's all in the hair: Kate Hudson pulled back the top of her golden locks for a simple hairstyle made for travel. The actress jetted out of New York's JFK airport in skinny jeans, knee-high boots and a man-tailored gray coat.
16. Gwen StefaniGwen Stefani rocked her signature style curbside at an airport in Maui: easy separates accessorized with red lipstick and plenty of gold. Son Kingston Rossdale limited his carry-on to his favorite pacifier.
17. Katie HolmesKatie Holmes showed that she's got it all-including her daughter Suri-in a bright red dress and knee-high boots at the Le Bourget airport in Paris.
18. FergieBlack Eyed Peas frontwoman Fergie can't be missed in her red jeans and matching Chanel cuff. When choosing jeans to travel in, pick a pair with plenty of stretch so they're comfortable to sit in for long periods of time, but fit nicely once you deplane.
19. Heidi KlumAs Heidi Klum shows, the accessories make it: oversize sunglasses, a wrap scarf and a headband are easy extras to slip on for a chic airport look.
20. Gabrielle Union
