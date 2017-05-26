Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week

Have you ever been to a party so fabulous it felt like a dream? Picture celebrities decked out in one-of-a-kind cocktail dresses, clinking glasses of champagne, and air-kissing friends all night. Topic of conversation? Their favorite looks from the super-hot fashion show at which they sat front row that morning.
Well, that's exactly what went down inside New York's fantastically exclusive Top of the Standard on Tuesday night. Hours after Valentino Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli (above, center) debuted his headline-making Resort 2018 collection (flip-flops? at Valentino?), friends of the Italian fashion house zipped past the velvet rope and straight up the elevator, where Piccioli was on hand to greet everyone from Olivia Palermo and her husband, Johannes Huebl, along with Helena Christensen, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Patricia Field, and Harley Viera Newton behind the DJ Booth (all dressed in Valentino, by the way).
Surprise, surprise: Mary J. Blige hit the stage for a groovy performance that surely brought the house down.
Later in the week, the Whitney Museum of American Art transformed to host its 2017 Studio Party. On hand? Soo Joo Park and Katie Holmes, who also spent her busy week making the rounds at the American Ballet Theater's Gala, a posh affair that welcomed Blake Lively and, naturally, ballerina Isabella Boylston.
Scroll down for the best parties of the week.
-
1. DJ Harley Viera Newton
at Valentino's Resort 2018 party.
-
2. Mary J. Blige
at Valentino's Resort 2018 party.
-
3. Olivia Palermo
at Valentino's Resort 2018 party.
-
4. The Chainsmokers
at Valentino's Resort 2018 party.
-
5. Nicky Hilton Rothschild
at Valentino's Resort 2018 party.
-
6. Pierpaolo Piccioli and Helena Christensen
at Valentino's Resort 2018 party.
-
7. Tali Lennox
at Valentino's Resort 2018 party.
-
8. Katie Holmes
at the 2017 American Ballet Theater Gala.
-
9. Blake Lively
at the 2017 American Ballet Theater Gala.
-
10. Misty Copeland
at the 2017 American Ballet Theater Gala.
-
11. Isabella Boylston
at the 2017 American Ballet Theater Gala.
-
12. Nicky Hilton Rothschild
at the 2017 American Ballet Theater Gala.
-
13. Cynthia Erivo, Mariska Hargitay, Debra Messing
at Mariska Hargitay's 2017 Joyful Revolution Gala.
-
14. Katie Holmes
at the Whitney's 2017 Studio Party.
-
15. Kitty Cash
at the Whitney's 2017 Studio Party.
-
16. Soo Joo Park
at the Whitney Museum's 2017 Studio Party.
-
17. Naomi Campbell and Queen Rania of Jordan
at the 2017 Fashion for Relief show at Cannes.
-
18. Bella Hadid
at the 2017 Fashion for Relief show at Cannes.
-
19. Kendall Jenner
at the 2017 Fashion for Relief show in Cannes.
-
20. Ilfenesh Hadera, Priyanka Chopra, Kelly Rohrbach, Alexandra Daddario, and Zac Efron
at a New York screening of Baywatch.
-
21. Cindy Crawford, Sugar Ray Leonard, and Rande Gerber
at the 8th annual Big Fighters, Big Cause charity boxing night.
-
22. Eva Longoria
at L'Oreal Paris's Cinema Club party in Cannes.
-
23. Mischa Barton
at L'Oreal Paris's Cinema Club party in Cannes.
-
24. Doutzen Kroes, Irina Shayk, and Lara Stone
at L'Oreal Paris's Cinema Club party in Cannes.
-
25. Neelam Gill, Maria Borges, Alexina Graham, Lara Stone, Barbara Palvin, Eva Longoria, Bianca Balti, Doutzen Kroes, and Irina Shayk
at L'Oreal Paris's Cinema Club party in Cannes.
-
26. Javier Bardem, Brenton Thwaites, Javier Bardem
at a screenign of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.
-
27. Tom Hanks and Julianna Margulies
at the SeriousFun Children's Network Gala.
-
28. Tom Hanks, Hillary Clinton, and Jimmy Fallon
at the SeriousFun Children's Network Gala.