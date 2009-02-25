Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Star Q&A: Favorite InStyle Appearance
-
1. Zoe Saldana"I did an eight-page spread that was so amazing. I had so much fun. I loved that the stylist and the editor allowed me to incorporate my own thoughts and ideas on things. I was so appreciative of that."
September 2007
-With reporting by Lindzi Scharf
-
2. Nicole Richie"It's the story about my jewelry. I picked out my favorite pieces."
October 2008
-
3. Ginnifer Goodwin"I was in a flea market dress that I wore to the first Big Love premiere. The fact that a magazine would celebrate my wearing something that cost me $5 at flea market made me really proud and happy."
May 2006
-
4. Jennifer Morrison"I had what will remain one of my favorite memories I've ever had in this industry when I did a photo shoot with InStyle. It was a style story, shot at the Carlyle Hotel in New York. It was one of those moments where everything was going right-everyone involved was so much fun, the dresses were beautiful and the photographer was amazing. I felt like a little girl playing dress-up."
August 2005
-
5. Nicky Hilton"I thought it was cool when InStyle shot my home. It was relaxing and nice not being on a set-just hanging out at the house, getting hair and makeup done in bed."
March 2008
-
6. Leelee Sobieski"It was a fashion spread and I must have been about sixteen!"
April 2000
