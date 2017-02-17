Reminder: Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs Are Still Crazy in Love

In case you needed a refresher course on the current state of Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs's relationship, they provided one on the red carpet Thursday night. The engaged couple made a rare joint appearance in London at the premiere of Pattinson's new movie, The Lost City of Z.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

sually low-key about their love affair, these two couldn't hide their obvious affection on the carpet. RPatz only had eyes for his lady, who embodied cool-girl style in a black zippered jumpsuit with flared legs. Meanwhile, FKA Twigs held on tight to her man, proudly supporting him while he promoted his latest project.

VIDEO: Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs's Cutest Couple Moments

Yup, these two are still goals. But there were other celebs on the red carpet, and somehow photogs managed to pull their eyes off of this loved-up couple for just enough time to snap a few pics with their cameras.

Keep scrolling for all of the stars who RPatz and his fiancée showed up (just a little) on the carpet. Sorry, guys.