Grimm Actors Bitsie Tulloch and David Giuntoli Reveal Engagement at Comic-Con    

Well this certainly isn't "Grimm" news; Elizabeth "Bitsie" Tulloch and David Giuntoli, who you know from the TV series Grimm, confirmed their engagement at Comic-Con this weekend. Tulloch, the 35-year-old actress who plays Juliette/Eve on the show, was photographed wearing her new engagement ring, and we have to say, it's a stunner.
Tulloch arrived at Comic-Con wearing a lovely one-shoulder, multicolored dress. Her outfit was gorgeous, but her most noteworthy accessory was the new diamond ring on her finger. Check it out in the Instagram she posted!
She also shared a sweet image of herself and 36-year-old Giuntoli, who portrays Detective Nick Burkhardt on Grimm, as they posed for a photoshoot at the event. Her beau is leaning up against her with his eyes closed, and she captioned the image, "Happy and Sleepy at the @Entertainmentweekly #comiccon photo shoot."
Tulloch and Giuntoli went public with their relationship toward the end of 2014. In a too-sweet story, their real-life romance blossomed at the same time that their Grimm characters got together, according to People.
We couldn't be happier for the lovely couple. If you want to see their on-screen chemistry for yourself, you're in luck—Grimm recently got renewed for its sixth season, which means we'll be treated to more on- and off-screen love.
