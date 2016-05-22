Eva Longoria Married José Antonio Bastón in Mexico  

Eva Longoria and José Antonio Bastón exchanged vows in Mexico last night. People reports that the couple celebrated with a sunset ceremony in Valle de Bravo in front of family and friends. "They married on an altar under lots of little lights," a People source revealed. "It was very romantic. Eva wore her hair down and smiled during the whole ceremony. He was in a gray suit."

Photos posted by Telemundo news program Al Rojo Vivo show the couple standing in front of a large white cross (Longoria wore a sleeveless white gown with a stunning long veil). Other photos confirm that Victoria and David Beckham were in attendance.

"He's amazing, he's gorgeous, and really the kindest human being I've ever met," Longoria told People earlier this year about her now-husband. Here's to a lifetime of happiness for this cute couple.

FOTOS EXCLUSIVAS En este momento se están casando Eva Longoria y Pepe Bastón en Valle de Bravo, Estado de México. Lo veras todo este Lunes en #ARV 4pm/3c por@telemundo 🎉👰🏽🎩 #EvaLongoria #Wedding A photo posted by Al Rojo Vivo (@alrojovivo) on May 21, 2016 at 5:50pm PDT

EN EXCLUSIVA estamos en la boda de #EvaLongoria y #PepeBaston veras todos los detalles este lunes 4pm/3c por Telemundo A photo posted by Al Rojo Vivo (@alrojovivo) on May 21, 2016 at 6:20pm PDT

Entre los invitados a la boda de #EvaLongoria y #PepeBaston están David y Victoria Beckham a quienes podemos ver en esta foto!! Todos los detalles los verás este lunes en #ARV 4pm/3c por @telemundo A photo posted by Al Rojo Vivo (@alrojovivo) on May 21, 2016 at 6:25pm PDT