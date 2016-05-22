Eva Longoria Married José Antonio Bastón in Mexico  

Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR15
Michelle Guerrere
May 22, 2016 @ 10:45 am

Eva Longoria and José Antonio Bastón exchanged vows in Mexico last night. People reports that the couple celebrated with a sunset ceremony in Valle de Bravo in front of family and friends. "They married on an altar under lots of little lights," a People source revealed. "It was very romantic. Eva wore her hair down and smiled during the whole ceremony. He was in a gray suit."

Photos posted by Telemundo news program Al Rojo Vivo show the couple standing in front of a large white cross (Longoria wore a sleeveless white gown with a stunning long veil). Other photos confirm that Victoria and David Beckham were in attendance.

RELATED: Eva Longoria Just Shared a Sneak Peek of Her Wedding

"He's amazing, he's gorgeous, and really the kindest human being I've ever met," Longoria told People earlier this year about her now-husband. Here's to a lifetime of happiness for this cute couple.

💃🏽

A photo posted by Eva Longoria (@evalongoria) on

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!