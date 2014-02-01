Mar 4, 2018 @ 8:15 PM
Celebrity Valentines
1. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Together since 2005, the couple, who met while steaming up the screen in Mr. and Mrs. Smith, have formed a happy family with six kids. The dynamic duo also launched the Jolie/Pitt Foundation in 2006 and have spent time helping others in Costa Rica, Pakistan and Africa. The couple officially tied the know in 2014.
2. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
Married since 1997, the couple first met on the set of Smith's sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. “He is always striving to be better,” said Pinkett Smith has said. As for Will, he's always happy to have Jada by his side.
3. Vanessa Minnillo and Nick LacheyThings remained platonic when she played his love interest in the video for "What's Left of Me," but Nick and Vanessa later shared an intimate midnight moment with the nearly one million people who flooded N.Y.C.'s Times Square on New Year's Eve. Since they began dating, the pair have partyhopped from New York to Miami, Los Angeles and Cabo San Lucas.
4. Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres
Funny lady DeGeneres considers herself lucky in love after finding a perfect fit in de Rossi. "She's taught me lessons about myself, and I feel like I've taught her," DeGeneres told The Advocate. In 2005, de Rossi described her relationship with DeGeneres as "very loving, peaceful." Still, Ellen has said that the relationship is not without it's highs and lows: "When we're together and she's in her heels, I always feel like Tom Cruise next to Nicole Kidman."
5. Alicia Silverstone and Christopher Jarecki
Love came naturally for Jarecki, the lead singer of the punk band STUN, and Alicia. "We didn't feel any pressure to get married," Silverstone has said. Still, they sealed the deal on their eight year relationship in June 2005 with a wedding in Lake Tahoe. The environmentalists kept their big day as low key as their lives, inviting a small circle of family and friends for a waterfront ceremony and a vegan feast. In true wild child form, Silverstone spent the day barefoot, never donning the Jimmy Choo sandals that went with her wedding ensemble.
6. Pink and Carey HartThe rocking star who never holds her tongue and the motocross bad boy survived a brief breakup before making it to the altar in 2006. Turning convention on its' ear, Pink was the one who popped the question, holding up a sign that read "Will You Marry Me?" as Hart whizzed around the track during a competition. The couple even share ink-each has the words "Tru Luv" tattooed on one wrist.
7. Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley
When Katherine took a starring role in one of Josh's videos, the title of the track ("Only You") turned out to be prophetic. The couple began dating and announced their engagement a year later. After Kelley penned "Katie's Song," for the former Grey's Anatomy star, she was truly smitten. "There is really nothing more romantic than that," Heigl told People magazine. "It was one of the most thrilling and romantic things that I've ever experienced, and it makes me really like him bad."
