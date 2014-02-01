When Katherine took a starring role in one of Josh's videos, the title of the track ("Only You") turned out to be prophetic. The couple began dating and announced their engagement a year later. After Kelley penned "Katie's Song," for the former Grey's Anatomy star, she was truly smitten. "There is really nothing more romantic than that," Heigl told People magazine. "It was one of the most thrilling and romantic things that I've ever experienced, and it makes me really like him bad."