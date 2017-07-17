Sofía Vergara's Niece Claudia Will Make You Do a *Serious* Double Take

Isabel Jones
Jul 17, 2017 @ 6:30 pm

Meet Claudia, Sofía Vergara’s 25-year-old niece. If you didn’t already pick up on it, her resemblance to the Modern Family star is pretty strong. Here's Insta proof:

Lemon-bday queen❤️😘 Love youuu!

A post shared by Claudia Vergara (@cdvergara) on

💗💗💗💗

A post shared by Claudia Vergara (@cdvergara) on

Wait! Is that Claudia, or Sofia?!

Friyay night in😺 #tapfordetails @franciscovalle_art

A post shared by Claudia Vergara (@cdvergara) on

It’s like a mini Sofía!

Cheers!!🍷🍷 @kaleidoscopekid_

A post shared by Claudia Vergara (@cdvergara) on

Claudia’s Instagram is basically a time machine. It's as though Sofia—who's now 45—has morphed into a chic millennial.

cdvergara/Instagram

After thoroughly stalking Claudia on the platform, we learned a few things about the Colombian actress’s niece. And, we also came to the conclusion that Claudia's moment in the spotlight fast approaching. Let's review.

Revelation #1: She’s an Aspiring Fashion Designer

"Wearing my beautifull sueter on the set from my nieces Claudia Damiela new company http://www.violetta-rose.com. !!!!!" Vergara wrote on Facebook in 2012—"sueter" is Spanish for sweater, btw. It appears that the line is no longer, but we're excited to see what Claudia gets into next!

Revelation #2: Her Selfie Game Is Strong

Yes, yes, work those air kisses.

💄💄#LALALOVE

A post shared by Claudia Vergara (@cdvergara) on

 

Revelation #3: She’s super close with Sofía’s son, Manolo

Aww, cousin love.

Friday feels💃

A post shared by Claudia Vergara (@cdvergara) on

Thankful for the guy behind the turkey👆🏻 @manologonzalezvergara

A post shared by Claudia Vergara (@cdvergara) on

Can't sit with us.

A post shared by Claudia Vergara (@cdvergara) on

Revelation #4: Her Social Life is poppin’

She attended the wedding of 2015, of course...

💗💗💗

A post shared by Claudia Vergara (@cdvergara) on

Oh, and the Emmys...

#YAS #BDAYBASH @manologonzalezvergara @dakohtes

A post shared by Claudia Vergara (@cdvergara) on

Premieres are her stomping ground, natch...

Los tios mas lindoooos💗 @sofiavergara @joemanganiello

A post shared by Claudia Vergara (@cdvergara) on

Can we be her plus one?

Revelation #5: She eats like a queen—or at least instagrams like one

We're going to need the recipe for everything below. Oh, and that entire dollop of whipped cream.

🐽🐽

A post shared by Claudia Vergara (@cdvergara) on

'tis the little things🐷

A post shared by Claudia Vergara (@cdvergara) on

Holahello Tulum! No puedo con este lugar😻

A post shared by Claudia Vergara (@cdvergara) on

I SCREAM🍦

A post shared by Claudia Vergara (@cdvergara) on

We predict stardom is in the cards for this one!

[MUSIC] I don't really like casual outfit. I mean for me casual is jeans, tee-shirt, but high heels and a great bag. I don't really hang out like in sweatpants. If I'm gonna go to the movies on a Sunday or like a brunch, you know, I'm well put together. [LAUGH] I've always tried to play it safe, because I know my body's a little bit difficult, so I'm always very careful not to go too crazy. When I used to work in the Latin market, of course, they like more, you know, sexiness and tight miniskirts. Recently, I took one of my biggest risks when I went to the SAG awards and I wore this blue Cavalli dress that had a very plunged v-line in the breast. And I was very scared, I was like, oh no, this is too much, I look like a stripper, and but my stylist, Deborah Joaquin, she was like, put it on, the color's great, you look great, and I did it, and then I was happy, everybody loved it, nobody said that I looked like a stripper. I love dresses like Dolce and Gabbana because they are made for curves. If I'm wearing like a baggy dress, it looks kind of like, you don't know what's going on. If it's fat there or is it like a baby underneath there. So, I have to wear fitted clothes so that you see that it's, you know, a, a voluptuous figure. [MUSIC]

