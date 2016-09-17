Sofia Vergara Looks Awesome as Wonder Woman

If there's anyone we'd trust to save us from a super-villain, it's Sofía Vergara. Lucky for us, the 44-year-old actress is up to the task. Vergara showed off her superhero skills on social media yesterday, dressing up in a Wonder Woman costume while filming Modern Family.

Vergara looks like she's ready to fight some crime in her latest Instagram posts. She's rocking Wonder Woman's signature look—a short blue skirt and red bodice, as well as gold wrist gauntlets and a crown. She has on a dark wig and fishnet stockings as she strikes a pose of the camera. In the caption, the Modern Family actress wrote, "Secret proyect!! #modernfamily."

Secret proyect!! 😂😂😂😂😂 #modernfamily A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Sep 16, 2016 at 7:30pm PDT

Even superheros need to take a load off after a long day of work, though. Vergara also shared a picture of herself in the getup while slouched over in the front seat of a van. Underneath the image, she wrote, "@jessetyler Im waiting in the car!!!"

@jessetyler Im waiting in the car!!! A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Sep 16, 2016 at 7:26pm PDT

Co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson posted his own Halloween-themed Instagram—he's sitting with a creepy skeleton on the couch. He captioned the image with, "He says he is my oldest fan."

He says he is my oldest fan. A photo posted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) on Sep 12, 2016 at 5:17pm PDT

Vergara looks amazing as Wonder Woman, and she could definitely wear that outfit as her real Halloween costume this year!