Sienna Miller Is All About Feathers at the Lost City of Z Premiere 

Sienna Miller doesn't follow trends; she sets them. Her ensemble for the New York City screening of Lost City of Z was no exception. The overall look was quite modest. Her high-neck black tunic top had red piping that Miller complemented with cherry red peep toe platform heels. Her pants were black and set off by a brown belt that she had cinched around her waist. However, the sleeves of her tunic and the ends of her pants took the outfit soaring (pun intended) to new heights. On the ends of her top sleeves were soft looking turquoise feathers and on her legs, fluffy black ones. Quite the red carpet gamble if you ask us!

Miller kept her makeup simple, with just a touch of red lipstick and silver jewelry by Messika. She was accompanied by Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland who are also in the film. Although Miller plays a supporting role in the film, she was the style star of this event.

RELATED: 9 Pieces You Need to Recreate Sienna Miller's Style

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

VIDEO: Sienna Miller's Haiti Travelogue