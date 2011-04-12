Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Shop Our Kate Middleton Looks
1. Monique Lhuillier Gown
2. Oscar de la Renta GownEmbroidered guipure, price upon request; oscardelarenta.com.
3. Reem Acra BallgownSilk taffeta, $4,995; call 212-308-8760.
4. Lanvin GownBeaded silk-gazar, $15,440; net-a-porter.com.
5. Jimmy Choo PlatformsMirrored leather, $695; bergdorfgoodman.com.
6. Christian Louboutin SlingbacksSatin, $895; christianlouboutin.com.
7. Manolo Blahnik FlatsSatin, $945; bergdorfgoodman.com.
8. Giuseppe Zanotti SandalsSwarovski crystal, $1,045; neimanmarcus.com.
9. Tiffany & Co. EarringsMorganite and diamonds in platinum, $25,000; tiffany.com.
10. Van Cleef & Arpels RingDiamonds in white gold, price upon request; vancleef-arpels.com.
11. Garrard BangleSapphires and diamonds in gold, price upon request; garrard.com.
12. William Goldberg NecklaceDiamonds in platinum, price upon request; williamgoldberg.com.
13. The Royal Collection Tiaras...priceless, of course!
