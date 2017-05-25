How You Can Own Gigi Hadid's Sold Out Street Shoes Right Now

Gigi Hadid can spark a trend in heels or flats, but when it comes to one particular shoe, her influence is next level.

When the model first rocked the Everlane The Leather Street Shoes ($135; everlane.com), the shoe not only sold out, but there was a 10,000 person waitlist to get a pair back in May 2015. "We have had customers email and message us about Gigi in the shoe, usually to ask when we will be restocking the style," the company's merchandising team told PopSugar. We designed the Street Shoe to be both polished and sporty, and Gigi mixes both of those things very well."

While it's been nearly impossible for Everlane to keep the kicks in stock for long, fashionistas still clamoring for a pair of Hadid's shoes can scoop up a pair right now on the company's website.

Courtesy

Everlane restocked the style in early April, and all three leather colors—black, white, gray ($135 a pair; everlane.com)—and a houndstooth variety ($102; everlane.com) are available for purchase on the site.

Still, don't wait to buy them. We'd wager that these 100% full grain leather kicks won't last for long.