How to Do Self-Care Like Selena Gomez

From her early days as a Disney star to her transformation into a worldwide pop sensation, Selena Gomez always put her fans first. She embarked on global tours, booked interview after interview, and made herself constantly available—and exhausted.

By August 2016, Gomez was burnt out and in need of a break. “I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks, and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges,” she told People in a statement. “I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off.”

And with that, she disappeared from the spotlight for three months, returning with a new me-first mindset that we can’t help but want to embrace ourselves. “If you are broken, you do not have to stay broken,” she told the audience during her emotional reappearance at the 2016 AMAs.

VIDEO: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's Cutest Couple Moments

Her first tip toward healing? Detach yourself from your phone. "Last year I canceled my tour and went away for 90 days, and it was the best thing that I ever could’ve done. I had no phone, nothing, and I was scared. But it was amazing, and I learned a lot," she told InStyle in our September issue cover story.

While the pop star has been reunited with her phone, she has a different relationship with it now. “I delete [Instagram] from my phone at least once a week,” she told The New York Times in March. “You fixate on the negative [comments]. They’re not like, ‘You’re ugly.’ It’s like they want to cut to your soul. Imagine all the insecurities that you already feel about yourself and having someone write a paragraph pointing out every little thing—even if it’s just physical.”

Pre-show warm ups with her Trainer and Nutritionist, Amy. #RevivalTour #CrewLove 💜 A post shared by Official Revival Tour (@revivaltour) on May 10, 2016 at 11:40am PDT

Aside from technology, Gomez has also slowed down in other aspects of her life. According to her trainer, Amy Rosoff Davis, she stretches every day. “No matter what the workout, we always make time to stretch. It keeps your muscles long and lean, improves your performance, helps your joints, and enables your muscles to work to their best ability.”

Most importantly, Gomez is a big advocate of reaching out when you have an issue. "There are still days," she told InStyle. "I go to therapy. I believe in that and talking about where you are. But I’m in a really, really healthy place."

RELATED: Selena Gomez Is Grown Up, in Love, and Taking Control of Her Mental Health

With raw and emotional new music on the way and a happy new relationship with The Weeknd, it seems like Gomez’s tips are certainly working.