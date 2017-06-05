Selena Gomez Goes Pretty in Pink for Her FOURTH Look of the Day

Selena Gomez did not come to New York City to play. The "Bad Liar" singer's Big Apple style streak showed no signs of slowing down as she continued to strut around the city Monday, slipping into two more outfit changes after slaying in two chic dresses earlier in the day.

For her next set of looks, Gomez kept things casual, hitting the street in a hot pink bird-print onesie paired with metallic stilettos. She pulled her hair back in a ponytail and smoldered in smoky eye makeup.

Backgrid

RELATED: Selena Gomez Strikes Again with TWO Fiery Dresses in N.Y.C. Today

WATCH: Inside Selena Gomez's $3 Million Texas Home

Then, she switched it up again, stepping out of a chauffeured car in a navy and white dress with side splits, paired with black heeled sandals. The fashionista shielded her eyes with a pair of cat eye-rimmed shades and let her long locks flow to complete the look.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Gomez's latest street style efforts came just hours after she showed off her figure in a body-hugging, fiery orange dress with a thigh-high slit, and then hit the town again in a cobalt blue wrap dress with wide sleeves.

This is how you kick the week off right.