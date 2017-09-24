Selena Gomez Eating Popcorn in a Trench Coat Is Just One More Reason to Love Her

It's just another Saturday in the life of Selena Gomez. The 25-year-old "Fetish" singer kept it real yesterday as she strolled around the Big Apple munching on popcorn, and we love her all the more for it.

Gomez didn't have an easy summer, as she recently revealed she underwent a kidney transplant due to her Lupus. However, the singer and actress is back on her feet and looking amazing, making her way around N.Y.C. this weekend in some super-cute fall fashion.

Yesterday, Gomez was seen walking down the street in SoHo, rocking a chic tan trench coat. Her outfit, which included a white T-shirt and jeans, was perfect for a casual Saturday in the city. The "Bad Liar" singer opted for minimal makeup and had her hair pulled back, but perhaps the best part of her outing was that she was carrying a cup of popcorn, happily eating it as she strolled through the busy neighborhood. What are Saturdays for if not comfy clothes and snacks?

It seems like Gomez is getting back into her old routine, and so is Francia Raisa, a close friend who selflessly donated a kidney for Gomez. A few days ago, Raisa shared an Instagram of herself working out, proudly displaying her abdominal scars and writing she's "happy to be back."

Both these ladies are looking better than ever!

Selena Gomez has finally cleared up what was really going during her time out of the spotlight last year. She told Billboard magazine, I was diagnosed with lupus, and I've been through chemotherapy. That's what my break was really about. I could've had a stroke. The "Good for You" singer was all over the news in early 2014 with some tabloids claiming she had a drug problem or was pregnant. And it looks like the rumors got to her, she says, "I locked myself away until I was confident and comfortable again." Gomez has had to deal with a ton of unfair scrutiny lately, In addition to whispers of rehab, the singer says she faced criticism about her weight. You know, the past year was so interesting. I've never been body shamed before. But you know what's interesting is I posted this photo on Instagram and I was like, I'm super, like there's more to love. I'm happy with myself. Right. And the reason why I did that is cuz I didn't want them to win. And she'd proving she's all good by showing off her body positivity with her new album cover.

