Selena Gomez's Dino Look Reminds Us of Her Barney Days

Selena Gomez grabbed a coffee in L.A. on Thursday and looked impossibly stylish—even by her standards.
How does one step out looking this put-together? Her hair: impeccably waved and free-flowing. Her eyewear: rose-hued and delicately balanced on the nose. Her jeans: high-waisted, cropped, and frayed at the hems to perfection. Those heels: Kurt Geiger pumps ($230; kurtgeiger.us) in a neutral-mauve-taupe shade that effortlessly counterbalances that white briefcase-like purse and her otherwise blue outfit.
But the clincher of this example of street style accomplishment? That colorful sweater. As the new face of Coach, she appropriately rocked the brand’s Rexy sweater ($695; spring.com) for the outing and wore it layered over a white turtleneck.
It's important to note: This is not the first time the pop singer has brushed shoulders with a popular dinosaur. If you recall, Gomez’s initial claim to fame was her role on PBS Kids favorite Barney and Friends.
We can only imagine the breadth of beautiful memories this sweater has stirred in Gomez.
VIDEO: Selena Gomez Becomes the New Face of Coach
Though Gomez is without a doubt a major trendsetter, this is not the dino-bearing sweater’s celebrity debut. Rexy is all the rage among Hollywood’s elite—see our favorite star-studded stylings below.
-
1. Kate Moss
The model gave her Rexy crewneck a vintage vibe by pairing it with a leopard-print jacket and top hat.
-
2. Zoe Kravitz
The actress debuted her dino style with a set of barely-there shorts and peep-toe slides.
-
3. Winona Ryder
The Heathers star rocked Rexy with a set of cigarette pants and patent leather loafers.
-
4. JARED LETO
Rexy added a splash of color to Leto's black-on-black ensemble.
-
5. Rowan Blanchard
The Girl Meets World star hopped on board the Coach train in this Twitter photo.
-
6. James Franco
Franco (and Rexy) went undercover in this dressed-down street style look.
-
7. Dave Franco
Apparently a flair for the prehistoric runs in the Franco fam! James's lil' bro paired his Coach sweater with a leather jacket while stepping out with his fiancee, Alison Brie.