Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez's Red Carpet Style

  • Selena Gomez arrives at the inaugural InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on Monday, Oct. 26, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • In Mugler, 2016
    Steve Granitz/WireImage
  • In Galvan, 2016
    Denise Truscello/WireImage
  • In Louis Vuitton, 2016
    John Shearer/Getty Images
  • In Calvin Klein Collection, 2016
    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
  • In Louis Vuitton, 2016
    Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
  • In J. Mendel, 2016
    Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
  • In Givenchy, 2015
    Jason Merritt/Getty Images
  • In Louis Vuitton, 2015
    Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
  • In Louis Vuitton, 2015
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
  • In Valentino, 2015
    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
  • In David Koma, 2015
    Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
  • In Camilla and Marc, 2015
    Mike Windle/Getty Images

