See All of the Stars Who Attended Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball

Rihanna sure knows how to throw a party. The "Wild Thoughts" singer hosted her 3rd annual Diamond Ball for her charity Clara Lionel Foundation in New York City at Cipriani Wall Street on Wednesday night, and it was quite the star-studded affair.

Everyone from Emily Ratajkowski to Lil' Kim, came out to support BadGalRiRi and raise money for her charity, which helps underprivileged communities improve health and educational conditions as well as highlight the art, and they looked good doing it.

Ratajkowski stunned in a strapless curve-hugging vintage Chanel black gown from Shrimpton Couture, which featured gold buttons along the bodice. She accessorized the head-turning look with David Webb jewels and strappy sandals, styling her bob in a sleek straight style. Never one to skip an opportunity to slay on the red carpet, host Rihanna looked amazing in a dramatic black off-the-shoulder high-low gown by Ralph & Russo, which she paired with black tights and and open-toe sandals. The pop star blinged out her look with a two-tiered diamond choker. Ah-mazing.

VIDEO: Rihanna's Beauty Transformation

After the red carpet is the party, of course. Stars headed in for a sit-down dinner, an auction, and a performance by Calvin Harris. Scroll down to see who else attended the ball.

RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski Debuted New Eyebrow-Grazing Fringe at NYFW