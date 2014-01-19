Relive Some of the Best Moments from the SAG Awards Through Instagram

In case you missed it, the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards aired last night, and social media platforms were abuzz throughout the event as actors honored their peers—especially Instagram! Celebrities took to the photo-sharing site to document the special night starting on the red carpet and continuing through the show. From funny lady Mindy Kaling showing off her dress, to Sarah Hyland's pretty mani to Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Modern Family cast photo, relive some of the night’s best moments through the lenses of Hollywood’s smartphones by clicking through the gallery now.

