Relive Some of the Best Moments from the SAG Awards Through Instagram

In case you missed it, the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards aired last night, and social media platforms were abuzz throughout the event as actors honored their peers—especially Instagram! Celebrities took to the photo-sharing site to document the special night starting on the red carpet and continuing through the show. From funny lady Mindy Kaling showing off her dress, to Sarah Hyland's pretty mani to Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Modern Family cast photo, relive some of the night’s best moments through the lenses of Hollywood’s smartphones by clicking through the gallery now.
MORE:
• Exclusive! Details on Lupita Nyong'o's Makeup
• What Everyone Wore At the 2014 SAGs
• Sarah Hyland's 2014 SAG Beauty Diary
-
1. Mindy KalingThe funny lady and fashion obsessed Mindy Kaling took a photo of herself heading to the SAG awards in a midnight blue David Meister gown.
-
2. Jesse Tyler FergusonThey won! The cast of 'Modern Family' takes home Best Ensemble Cast in a Comedy Series for the fourth time.
-
3. Hanna SimoneSelfie time! The 'New Girl' actress snaps a shot of herself on the way to the awards in her romantic Marchesa gown.
-
4. Sarah HylandThe 'Modern Family' star showed off her mani and gorgeous Lorraine Schwartz pinky ring before heading to the award show.
-
5. Cate BlanchettBlanchett's stylist Elizabeth Stewart snapped this shot as the star left her glam squad to head to the show.
-
6. Kelly OsbourneRed carpet pains! After walking the carpet herself, E! host Kelly Osbourne strips off her heels in favor of more comfortable footwear.
-
7. Oprah Winfrey"Fluffed and puffed and Ready ! Thanks again to my Glam team!" the mogul captioned after she finished getting ready for the big night.
-
8. Sofia VergaraVergara made sure to take a photo with the woman of the night, Lupita Nyong'o, at the SAG Awards after parties.