It's Official: Mr. Robot's Rami Malek Is Our Fashion Man Crush

Guys have it relatively easy on the red carpet. Give them a well-cut tux with a crisp white shirt, and someone, somewhere will swoon.

That's why it's so refreshing when a star like Rami Malek comes along. Sure, the Mr. Robot actor still leans on the classics, but he serves them up with a distinct downtown charm that feels unexpected in a sea of three-piece suits. Working with super stylist Ilaria Urbinati, Malek leans on updated tuxedos and suits by fashion houses like Dior Homme and Valentino for the major moments. The lines are clean, but the effect is never stuffy, thanks to a bold color palette (sapphire blue and eggplant) and quirky touches like contrasting pocket squares and bow ties (or no ties).

And his casual looks take it a step further, with patterned button downs by Sandro and All Saints, varsity bombers, and the occasional leather moto jacket. Quite a long way away from Elliot's hacker hoodie.

Keep scrolling to see some of Malek's clickbait signature looks. And catch him in Mr. Robot on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on USA.