It's Official: Mr. Robot's Rami Malek Is Our Fashion Man Crush

Guys have it relatively easy on the red carpet. Give them a well-cut tux with a crisp white shirt, and someone, somewhere will swoon.
That's why it's so refreshing when a star like Rami Malek comes along. Sure, the Mr. Robot actor still leans on the classics, but he serves them up with a distinct downtown charm that feels unexpected in a sea of three-piece suits. Working with super stylist Ilaria Urbinati, Malek leans on updated tuxedos and suits by fashion houses like Dior Homme and Valentino for the major moments. The lines are clean, but the effect is never stuffy, thanks to a bold color palette (sapphire blue and eggplant) and quirky touches like contrasting pocket squares and bow ties (or no ties).
And his casual looks take it a step further, with patterned button downs by Sandro and All Saints, varsity bombers, and the occasional leather moto jacket. Quite a long way away from Elliot's hacker hoodie.
Keep scrolling to see some of Malek's clickbait signature looks. And catch him in Mr. Robot on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on USA.
-
1. At a Mr. Robot Event in New York City
Malek does nautical right in a fitted blue Valentino suit, striped top, and bright white Kurt Geiger kicks.
-
2. At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party
In Ermenegildo Zegna, the actor looses the tie goes for a lightened up take on the tux. Johnston & Murphy shoes complete the look.
-
3. At the Costume Institute Gala
The star turned heads in a royal blue Dior Homme tuxedo, bow tie, and wing tip collar shirt, outside the Met.
-
4. At the 2016 Film Independent Spirit Awards
Malek says it with color in an aubergine Calvin Klein suit, navy tie, and Jimmy Choo oxfords.
-
5. At The Television Academy's 70th Anniversary Gala
Here, the actor gives a khaki Valentino suit a spin with an All Saints floral shirt and a dapper DHA One pocket square.
-
6. At the Dior Homme Show in Paris
Wearing Dior's windowpane pattern, Malek sat front row for the fall presentation alongside Mr. Robot co-star Christian Slater.
-
7. At the 2016 Golden Globes
For his first Golden Globe nomination, Malek suited up in tailored-to-perfection Dior Homme, with a Montblanc watch and cufflinks.
-
8. At the L.A. Dance Project Benefit
A leather moto jackets lends a downtown vibe to a white shirt and skinny pants.
-
9. At Mr. Robot's End of The World Emmy Panel in Los Angeles
A Sandro shirt in an abstract leaf print was a cool choice for a panel with his castmates. Peeking out from underneath his indigo trousers? Polka dot socks.
-
10. At the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
As a nominee for lead actor in a drama series, Malek stepped out in a double-breasted suit by New York label Ovadia and Sons, worn with patent leather shoes by Tod's.
-
11. At an Entertainment Weekly Party Honoring the 2016 SAG Nominees
A Todd Snyder + Champion varsity jacket added a sporty touch to a casual look and combat boots.
-
12. At the 2016 Flim Independent Spirit Awards Brunch
Malek's heathered Paul Smith suit, with Jimmy Choo shoes, is business casual at its best.
-
13. At the 16th Annual AFI Awards
The 35-year-old colorbocks like a champ in Calvin Klein and Louis Leeman suede oxfords.