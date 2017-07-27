26 Time Princess Diana and Kate Middleton Were Style Twins (Plus Shop Their Looks!)

A true fashion icon, Princess Diana shaped the look of the late '80s and early '90s with her signature style—and in fashion, what goes around comes around. 20 years later, it’s no surprise that Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, has pulled a page (or a whole chapter) from her celebrated mother-in-law’s book.
In anticipation of The Story of Diana, an upcoming two-part special from People and ABC, we've culled the best of Princess Diana and Kate Middleton’s twinning moments. The best news? We may not all have a royal allowance, but it's possible to dress like a princess—or a duchess—anyway, thanks to the modern miracle of online shopping. Scroll down to get inspired and shop their looks.
The Story of Diana: Part One airs Aug. 9 at 9 p.m. ET and The Story of Diana: Part Two airs Aug. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.
1. Engagement Photos
In their 2010 engagement photo, Kate Middleton and Prince William struck a very similar pose to that of Princess Diana and Prince Charles in 1981. Both princesses-to-be showed off the same dazzling 18-carat sapphire diamond ring.
Try It: Lafonn Three Stone Ring, $270.
2. Wedding Day
On July 29, 1981, a 20-year-old Lady Diana Spencer wed Prince Charles at St. Paul's Cathedral. She wore a dress designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel for her historic walk down the aisle. Thirty years later, Kate Middleton became the Duchess of Cambridge on April 29, 2011 in an Alexander McQueen dress by Sarah Burton.
Try It: Jesús Peeró Chantilly Lace Mermaid Dress, $4,410.
3. Casual in Khaki
Princess Diana paired a neutral pant and blazer while en route to shop at Harvey Nichols in 1995. Ten years later, the Duchess of Cambridge hit the streets of London in similar khaki and white ensemble.
Try It: Croft & Barrow Tapered Chino Pants, $20.
4. Blazers and Jeans
5. The Royal Navy
Kate Middleton mirrored Princess Diana's double-breasted navy ensemble on June 25, 2011, when she visited the Victoria Barracks in Windsor, England, to attend a medal parade for the Irish Guards in an Alexander McQueen coat.
Try It: Ralph Lauren Double-Breasted Wool Blazer, $698.
6. Pretty in Pink
While visiting British troops in 1995, Princess Diana wore a Jackie O.-inspired pink suit by Gianni Versace, and in May of 2012, the Duchess wore a rose pink dress by Emilia Wickstead and L.K. Bennett heels to a garden party held at Buckingham Palace in celebration of Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee.
Try It: Tahari Skirt Suit, $97.
7. Princesses Pay Respect
In 1996, Princess Diana visited the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital in Lahore, Pakistan, in a white headscarf. Similarly, in September 2012, Kate covered up with a white scarf while visiting a mosque in Malaysia.
Try It: Modal Silk Blend Scarf, $30.
8. Gorgeous in Green
Kate Middleton chose a green coat dress and black belt by Emilia Wickstead in 2012 to present Irish Guard soldier with shamrocks on St. Patrick's Day in Aldershot, England. Years earlier, Princess Diana wore a V-neck wrap dress in another festive shade of green.
Try It: ASOS Wrap Front Dress with Lapels, $49.
9. Dove Gray Doubletake
Diana wore a white sheath dress and dove gray coat to a wedding in 1989, and Catherine chose a strikingly similar ensemble when she attended the Order of the Garter service in 2011 in an embroidered coat by Katherine Hooker.
Try It: Missguided Long Sleeve Maxi Duster Jacket, $51.
10. Black and Blue
The Duchess of Cambridge looked radiant as she gave her first public speech at EACH's Treehouse Children's Hospice in Ipswich, England. The look was a nod to both her mother-in-law and her mother, Carole, from whom she borrowed the sapphire Reiss dress.
Try It: Topshp Blazer Dress, $100.
11. Radiant in Red
During her tour of Canada, Duchess Catherine channeled the late Princess Diana with a red coat dress by Catherine Walker at the Calgary Zoo.
Try It: Le Suit Skirt Suit, $120.
12. Striking in Chiffon
Princess Diana chose this strapless chiffon dress by Catherine Walker in 1987 for the Cannes Film Festival (and again for the 1989 London opening of Miss Saigon!). Kate wore a similar look when she made an appearance at the BAFTA Brits to Watch event in 2011 in a pale lavender Alexander McQueen gown.
Try It: Jenny Yoo Mira Chiffon Gown, $285.
13. Ahoy Royals!
In honor of Wimbledon's signature color, The Duchess of Cambridge chose a sailor-inspired white Alexander McQueen dress in 2012 when she attended the tournament, mirroring Princess Diana's nautical sweater and ankle-length skirt combination.
Try It: J.Crew Tippi tie-neck sweater, $90.
14. Blue Stunners
Dressed in a cerulean blue, one-shoulder Versace gown, Princess Diana attended a benefit dinner in 1996 in Sydney, Australia. Ten years later, the future Duchess of Cambridge opted for a lighter shade, arriving at the Boodles Boxing Ball in London in an aqua blue halter jersey dress by BCBG Max Azria in June 2006.
Try It: Katie May Crepe Gown, $295.
15. Ski Bunnies
Princess Diana (in 1986) and Kate Middleton (in 2005) both chose to keep warm on the slopes in red puffer jackets and practical head gear.
Try It: Canada Goose Camp Down Jacket, $550.
16. Feather Fascinators
Keeping with the English tradition of fabulous fascinators, Duchess Catherine followed in the footsteps of her late mother-in-law by wearing a feathered hat to a wedding in 2006. Diana was seen similarly accessorized while at an event in Pembrokshire in 1981.
Try It: Magid Feather Headband, $38.
17. Black Hats, Red Blazers
Princess Diana wore a festive, red coat and black hat on Christmas Day in 1993, while Kate celebrated another special occasion at the Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 2006 in the same color combination.
Try It: August Hats Camellia Wide Brim Hat, $60.
18. Black and White
Princess Diana arrived at the Royal Albert Hall in 1990 wearing a chic black and white skirt suit. In 2011, the Duchess of Cambridge mirrored her in a military-inspired ensemble by Alexander McQueen while visiting a community center in Birmingham.
Try It: Dream Kylie Midi Skirt, $110.
19. Gray Ladies
Princess Diana looked regal in a one-sleeved gray gown. Kate wore a similar look in November 2011 in a one-shoulder chiffon and satin dress by Jenny Packham for the National Memorial Arboretum Appeal reception at St. James Palace.
Try It: Alfred Sung One-Shoulder Shirred Chiffon Gown, $200.
20. Wedding Day Designers
Both ladies stepped out in black gowns made by the same designers who created their wedding dresses! Diana wore Elizabeth and David Emmanuel to a fundraiser at the Royal Opera House in 1981. Thirty years later, Kate looked chic in an Alexander McQueen number at the Night of Heroes awards show at London's Imperial War Museum in December 2011.
Try It: Hayley Paige Occasions Strapless Satin Trumpet Gown, $298.
21. White Hot
Both royal ladies looked polished in their white two-piece sets. Princess Diana paired her look with cap-toe heels, while Middleton opted for a more casual twist with tan and navy shoes.
Try It: Veronica beard Carlyle Blazer Dress, $417.
22. Coordinating Couples
Kate Middleton and Prince William looked almost identical to his parents while attending a charity dinner for 100 Women in Hedge Funds at St James' Palace in 2011. The Duchess stunned in a red Belulah London gown.
Try It: Lulus Maxi Dress, $78.
23. Laced Up
The royal ladies showed us that navy can be just as elegant as black, especially in lace fabrics.
Try It: Eliza J Lace Fit & Flare Dress, $158.
24. Tickled Pink
Princess Diana and Kate proved that head-to-toe pink is totally adult territory. Both ladies stunned with long-sleeve dresses and coordinating hats.
Try It: Lark & Ro Flutter-Sleeve Dress, $60.
25. On the Spot
Middleton channeled Princess Diana's polka-dot look during a tennis match for Wimbledon 2017.
Try It: Adrianna Papell Polka Dot Dress, $67.
26. In My Shoes
In 1997, Princess Diana made a speech in navy Superga sneakers. And Kate seems to be a fan, too. Twenty years, later she wore the same shoe in white.
Try It: Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers, $65.