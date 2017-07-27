26 Time Princess Diana and Kate Middleton Were Style Twins (Plus Shop Their Looks!)

A true fashion icon, Princess Diana shaped the look of the late '80s and early '90s with her signature style—and in fashion, what goes around comes around. 20 years later, it’s no surprise that Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, has pulled a page (or a whole chapter) from her celebrated mother-in-law’s book.

In anticipation of The Story of Diana, an upcoming two-part special from People and ABC, we've culled the best of Princess Diana and Kate Middleton’s twinning moments. The best news? We may not all have a royal allowance, but it's possible to dress like a princess—or a duchess—anyway, thanks to the modern miracle of online shopping. Scroll down to get inspired and shop their looks.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

The Story of Diana: Part One airs Aug. 9 at 9 p.m. ET and The Story of Diana: Part Two airs Aug. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.