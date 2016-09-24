8 Things Big Brother Prince George Can Teach Princess Charlotte About Traveling Abroad

Chris Jelf /Kensington Palace via Getty Images
September 24, 2016 @ 8:00 AM
by: Olivia Bahou

Princess Charlotte is coming to North America! As the little princess prepares for her first overseas engagement, a trip to Canada with mom Kate Middleton, dad Prince William, and brother Prince George, the 1-year-old royal could learn a thing or two from her experienced big brother.

Prince George’s first tour abroad came when he was just eight months old in the form of an 18-day trip to New Zealand and Australia with his mom and dad, which he handled like a pro. Whether he was sharing toys with other tots or shaking hands of admirers, this young royal proved that he’s already got the diplomacy thing down.

As he’s gotten older, he’s only gotten wiser: Whether he is expertly posing for photographs or adorably thanking others for gifts, we can’t get enough of this well-mannered prince.

Here are eight things that he could teach his little sister as she embarks on her first trip abroad.

