8 Things Big Brother Prince George Can Teach Princess Charlotte About Traveling Abroad

Princess Charlotte is coming to North America! As the little princess prepares for her first overseas engagement, a trip to Canada with mom Kate Middleton, dad Prince William, and brother Prince George, the 1-year-old royal could learn a thing or two from her experienced big brother.
Prince George’s first tour abroad came when he was just eight months old in the form of an 18-day trip to New Zealand and Australia with his mom and dad, which he handled like a pro. Whether he was sharing toys with other tots or shaking hands of admirers, this young royal proved that he’s already got the diplomacy thing down.
VIDEO: The Many Adorable Faces of Prince George
As he’s gotten older, he’s only gotten wiser: Whether he is expertly posing for photographs or adorably thanking others for gifts, we can’t get enough of this well-mannered prince.
Here are eight things that he could teach his little sister as she embarks on her first trip abroad.
1. Posing for photographs
Prince George knows just how to work the camera. "Prince George is always great fun to photograph, unpredictable, smiling, and in awe of so many of the exciting things he sees on Royal engagements," royal photographer Chris Jackson has said.
2. Shaking hands
This little prince already has a corporate-level handshake, and rightly so—George has likely been introduced to more strangers in his three short years than most of us have in a lifetime.
3. Saying "thank you"
When the Obamas visited Kensington Palace in April, the young royal had a formal introduction to the President and First Lady before jumping on his rocking horse, a gift that the couple sent after George's birth. "Prince George thanks @BarackObama for his rocking horse, given to him when he was born," Kensington Palace captioned this fun photo.
4. Appreciating art
In this sweet photo from his first day of nursery school, Prince George excitedly admires a mural outside the Westacre Montessori School nursery in Norfolk. Surely these young tots will visit a museum or two during their tour, and George could teach his little sister how to show her appreciation.
5. Sharing toys
During the 8-month-old's trip to New Zealand and Australia, he cordially interacted with other toddlers, proving that he's great at sharing.
6. Embracing other cultures
Whilst in Australia, George was eager to experience different parts of the Australian culture while visiting Taronga Zoo. The toddler reached out to pet a bilby named after him in this adorable photograph.
7. Getting in on the action
Some of our favorite royal moments come when the duke and duchess stop being bystanders and get in on the action, whether they're cooking with kids, swinging a tennis racket, or showing off their dance moves. Prince George has clearly already got the hang of it, as even mom Kate couldn't stop him from crawling onto the grass during this polo match.
8. Wearing patriotic colors
During George's trip to Australia, he rocked some adorable red, white, and blue looks to correspond with the nation's flag. We can only hope that Princess Charlotte will be looking adorable in bright reds and fresh whites, just like her big brother, on their Canada tour.