Paul Walker's death in a car crash at age 40 sorrowed Hollywood friends and fans. The actor, who made his name in The Fast and the Furious movies, She's All That and Varsity Blues, left behind a young daughter who continues his legacy. We bring you news about Paul Walker's life and remember him as a man who gave back with charity efforts. Our photos of Paul Walker also spotlight his take on men's fashion, from his signature haircut to the shirts and jeans that defined his style.