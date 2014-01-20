Parties, Facials, and Selfies (Oh My!) -- See the 9 Best Celebrity Instagrams from the Weekend

Awards season is in full swing, and we have the filtered snapshots to prove it! There’s Lupita Nyong’o, who aside from wowing us on the red carpet, took to Instagram to document her big SAG Awards win on Saturday night.
But the stars weren’t all busy primping and prepping (unless you count Emmy Rossum’s creepy-cool facial and Bella Thorne’s metallic mani!). They also spent the weekend baking, bonding, and celebrating good fortune (cookies, that is). Click through for the shots that caught our eye and thumb.
1. Lupita Nyong'oNyong'o shows off her first-ever SAG Award, surrounded by her teal dress and shoes.
2. Bella ThorneCute nails! The actress treated herself to a metallic mani this weekend.
3. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyLadies, take note: The Victoria's Secret Model nails the subtle-yet-sexy selfie.
4. Emmy Rossum“Best facial ever or Hannibal Lecter Halloween costume?” captions the The 'Shameless' actress. You decide.
5. Lily CollinsCovetable eyebrows and baking skills? Lily Collins has it all.
6. Jessica AlbaThe actress and entrepreneur celebrated the second birthday of The Honest Company, her eco-friendly baby and home products line, this weekend.
7. Heidi KlumIt was a family affair for Heidi Klum! The soccer mom caught her son’s game this Saturday.
8. Jamie KingWe’re obsessed with King’s son, James Knight’s swoopy faux hawk.
9. Rachel ZoeWe see good things in Rachel Zoe’s future!