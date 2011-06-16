Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Our Picks For Kim Kardashian's Wedding Look
1. no titleRed-carpet ready or fairy tale fantasy—what type of bride will Kim Kardashian be when she walks down the aisle? We have a few suggestions!
The Glamorous Bride
Why it Works
This ensemble is all about the megawatt details! Kardashian would positively sparkle in glittering accessories and a curve-hugging gown.
Shop the Look: (top to bottom) Nylon veil, Veil Artistry, $185; veilartistry.com. Silk faille gown, Oscar de la Renta, $7,890; Bergdorf Goodman. Pear-shaped diamond drop necklace with pink diamond accent, Harry Winston, price upon request; call 800-988-4110. Silk satin platforms, Miu Miu, $895; net-a-porter.com.
2. The Hollywood BrideWhy it Works
Kardashian could have a movie star moment in this ruffled confection. Styled with sleek, modern extras, this bride would top any best-dressed list.
Shop the Look: (top to bottom) Nylon veil, J.Crew, $400; jcrew.com. Silk organza gown, Monique Lhuillier, $8,360; call 323-655-1088. Diamond earrings, Tiffany amp Co., $9,000; tiffany.com. Leather sandals, Jimmy Choo, $695; jimmychoo.com.
3. The Fashion-Forward BrideWhy it Works
This petal-hued number makes a standalone statement, but stylish extras, like crystal heels and a colorful diamond ring, take this gown to the Kardashian level of fabulous!
Shop the Look: (top to bottom) Crystal pin, Ban.do, $130; shopbando.com. Chiffon, organza and French tulle gown, Vera Wang, $7,900; verawang.com for stores. Diamond, topaz and yellow gold ring, Olivia Collings, $15,675; barneys.com. Leather and crystal T-straps, Giuseppe Zanotti, $1,195; barneys.com.
4. The Romantic BrideWhy it Works
Talk about a fairy tale fantasy—mix soft, feminine details with dramatic sparkles and you have pure magic.
Shop the Look: (top to bottom) Crystal headband, Tasha, $58; nordstrom.com. Crystal and tulle ballgown, Marchesa, $8,500; marchesa.com. Diamond and white gold bracelet, Asprey, Price upon request; asprey.com. Satin sandals, Christian Louboutin, $995; call 212-396-1884.
