Olivia Munn's Latest Look Pays Homage to a Rockstar Muse

Is it just us, or has Olivia Munn been slaying it in the fashion department this week?

On Sunday, she bared her abs in a striped crop top, which was followed up by a lace-up bralette on Wednesday afternoon. Luckily for us all, she was back at it on Thursday afternoon, giving us inspiration for all of our weekend ensembles.

Tal Rubin/GC Images

While in New York City, the actress was clad in the kind of rocker chic look we all wish we could execute as effortlessly. She paired a Bella Freud Anita T-shirt with a colorful drawing of Italian actress, model, and all-around '70s It-girl Anita Pallenberg, along with a studded leather Topshop Unique Alice mini skirt.

To anchor her getup, Munn threw on her favorite Adidas high-top sneakers. Her sleek bob and a navy shoulder bag put the finishing touches on her oh-so-cool ensemble. Bella Freud is a go-to for celebrities like Salma Hayek, Julia Roberts, and Courteney Cox, so it wasn't any surprise that the X-Men: Apocalypse star opted for the brand.

 

Hot and cool @salmahayek wearing my Art jumper. #salmahayek #bellafreud #artfashion

A post shared by Bella Freud (@bella_freud) on

 

 

 

Former French First Lady and supermodel Carla Bruni is also a fan of Freud's Pallenberg tribute designs, so Munn is clearly in great company!

 

 

We're preparing our purchasing finger for Munn's exact pieces—making sure we have our weekend plans in order, so we can show them off.

