Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
These Vintage Pics of Bill and Hillary Clinton Will Give You So Many Feels
-
1. 1992
Hillary's been serving headband goals way since she was just a small town girl livin' in an Arkansas world. Also, this photo is from ye olden days when Bill was a mere presidential candidate.
-
2. 1992
Another day on the campaign trail, another headband! Hillary really needs to bring these back.
-
3. 1992
A nice reminder that at the end of the day, these people are just normals who want their third cup of coffee, already.
-
4. 1992
This is an ultra-sweet photo of Bill and Hill at the 1992 DNC Women's Caucus in New York. And yes, it goes without saying that we are all that lady in the background.
-
5. 1992
In which Bill protects Hillary after a broken light knocked her over on set of 60 Minutes. Not that she needs protection, because #feminism.
-
6. 1992
There are no words for this photo, so instead we'll offer up this: [Kissy Face Emoji]
-
7. 1993
Just kickin' it 1993 style, enjoying a casual presidential lunch on Capitol Hill with bae.
-
8. 1994
Casual deplaning, president-style.
-
9. 1994
Two possible explanations for this photo: they're talking about important state secrets or they're having a staring contest. Our money's on the latter, those crazy kids.
-
10. 1994
So, this is how Bill and Hillary chose to celebrate her 47th birthday. Literally no words.
-
11. 1995
Just getting in touch with nature and whatnot, as one does.
-
12. 1995
Showing the world how to wear denim, one presidential vacation at a time.
-
13. 1998
Awkwardly-yet-cutely dealing with the Monica Lewinsky scandal because they're a united front no matter what.
-
14. 1998
Literally just cannot even process this.
-
15. 1999
When you spend so much time together that you start making the same "bored at work" faces.
-
16. 2000
A quiet moment amongst the crowd/a glorious excuse to wear an over-the-shoulder cardigan.
-
17. 2004
Kissing in the rain > singing in the rain.
-
18. 2008
GAH, guys! Look at their sweet smiles! Also, shout-out to Bill's pink tie. Color of love, etc.
-
19. 2014
Nothing to see here, just chilling out and holding hands next to this random hay bale.
-
20. 2015
The moment Hillary officially announced her campaign and Bill had her back, both literally and figuratively.
-
21. 2016
Making history on June 7, 2016.
-
22. 2017
Bill and Hillary couldn't help but smile at each other as they gave a joint speech at the SeriousFun Children's Network Gala in N.Y.C.
1 of 22
1992
Hillary's been serving headband goals way since she was just a small town girl livin' in an Arkansas world. Also, this photo is from ye olden days when Bill was a mere presidential candidate.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 15, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
Mandy Moore Just Revealed the Most Romantic Engagement Ring Story
Mar 14, 2018 @ 7:30 PM
Ansel Elgort's Girlfriend Just Shared the Sweetest Birthday Post for Her Actor Beau
Mar 14, 2018 @ 5:45 PM
Miley Cyrus Is Facing a Whopping $300 Million Lawsuit Over Her Hit We Can't Stop
Mar 14, 2018 @ 10:45 AM
Prince William's Changing Looks
Mar 13, 2018 @ 4:30 PM
We'll Always Have Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Matchy-Matchy Couple Moments
Mar 13, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
How Important Is It for Your Family to Like Your Boyfriend? A Psychologist Weighs In
Mar 13, 2018 @ 9:00 AM