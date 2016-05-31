North West Is a Total Mini Me in Her Mom's Snapchats

Memorial Day Weekend is the best long weekend of the year. A three day weekend and good weather? Yes and yes. The real winners of MDW though are probably Kim Kardashian West and North West who killed it on Snapchat this weekend. Kim and North covered all of their Snapchat bases — the dog filter, flower crown filter, and of course the face swap.

We're pretty overwhelmed with the general cuteness of the Snapchats — North West is the cutest kid and is seriously her mom's mini me. A face swap is usually pretty unsettling anytime a child and adult do it but even more so when you see how similar North and Kim look. Our personal favorite from Snapchat spree has to be the flower crown snap — literally how adorable is North West?

