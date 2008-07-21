Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Nicole Richie
1. no titleThis beauty’s style has come a long way. When Nicole Richie, 26, first appeared in The Simple Life, her hair was a complicated mass of colors and textures that beauty pros agreed looked less than chic. Since then Richie’s hair has evolved-along with her look-from raw and edgy to sun-kissed and sassy. The long, thin ponytails have been replaced with more glamorous waves and most recently a layered bob that looks equally stylish worn wavy or straight. The change wins raves from N.Y.C. stylist Stephen Knoll: “The shorter layers flatter her features better than her long hair did, and the new beach-blond color makes her look fresh and healthy. She looks more modern—polished but still sexy." It's the perfect look for the actress-aspiring singer-author.
December 2003
2. 2004
3. September 2004
4. November 2004
5. January 2005
6. March 2005
