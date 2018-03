Nail the Look: Manicures Inspired By The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

• We drew upon the gold and black color scheme of the tributes' training uniforms, and swiped on a coat of inky sable lacquer to start. Try Butter London's Union Jack Black ($15; butterlondon.com ).• Pick up a gold polish, place the brush about two-thirds of the way down your nail to one side, and pull the color upwards toward the tip. Repeat on the other side, but make sure to leave a thin of the base color in between.• Touch up any errors with a nail art brush dipped in the black lacquer. Because we used the Jesse's Girl textured nail polish in Gift of Gold ($4; jessesgirlcosmetics.com ), we skipped the top coat to emphasize the matte, pebbled finish.