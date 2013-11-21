Nail the Look: Manicures Inspired By The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The wait is almost over -- Catching Fire rolls out to theaters nationwide tomorrow, with midnight screenings starting in mere hours! But before you line up for tickets, consider accenting your Katniss ensemble with some ultra-hot nail art. We painted up four fun manicures inspired by the film, and while they're not as intense as Effie's embellished talons, they're an easy, stylish way to give your look a touch of fire. See each manicure in our gallery now, with step-by-step instructions on how to nail all four effects.
1. EMBER GLOWamp#149; Start with two even coats of gold nail polish. We used Dolce amp Gabbana's Nail Lacquer in Desert ($24; sephora.com), a shimmery bronze.
amp#149; Cut off a corner from a foam makeup sponge, and use it to dab an orange hue like CoverGirl's Flamed Out ($4; covergirl.com for locations) from the middle to the tip, with heavier coverage as you work your way upwards.
amp#149; Using the same method, dab a red shade like CoverGirl's Rogue Red ($4; covergirl.com for locations) from the halfway point of the orange gradient to the tip. Finish with a generous amount of clear top coat.
2. FLAME TIPSamp#149; Layer on a solid base coat of red lacquer. We chose Essie's Russian Roulette ($8.50; essie.com).
amp#149; Begin painting on the flame detail with a nail art polish like Orly's Instant Artist in Hot Yellow ($6.50; orlybeauty.com) by drawing curved lines, and fill in the gaps as needed. If holding a steady hand gets tricky, try this design as an accent nail.
amp#149; With a small corner of a makeup sponge, lightly dab on a neon orange like Nails Inc's Westbourne Grove ($5; sephora.com) at the tip for a subtle graduation in color.
3. GOLDEN LININGamp#149; Inspired by equal parts Katniss's Mockingjay pin and Panem's lush surroundings, we started with three coats of Givenchy's Bronze Precieux ($20; sephora.com), an antiqued metal that appears deep olive at certain angles.
amp#149; With a fine-tipped nail brush, pick up a sparkly gold like Ciate's Sand Dune ($15; nordstrom.com), and trace the perimeter of your nail.
4. TRAINING DAY TONES• We drew upon the gold and black color scheme of the tributes' training uniforms, and swiped on a coat of inky sable lacquer to start. Try Butter London's Union Jack Black ($15; butterlondon.com).
• Pick up a gold polish, place the brush about two-thirds of the way down your nail to one side, and pull the color upwards toward the tip. Repeat on the other side, but make sure to leave a thin of the base color in between.
• Touch up any errors with a nail art brush dipped in the black lacquer. Because we used the Jesse's Girl textured nail polish in Gift of Gold ($4; jessesgirlcosmetics.com), we skipped the top coat to emphasize the matte, pebbled finish.