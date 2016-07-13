9 Stars Who Attended Money’s Best Colleges of 2016

The perks of a career in Hollywood often times gives stars the opportunity to opt out of a college or even high school education. But for some major A-listers, skipping hours-long library sessions and polishing up those SAT scores was a major priority.
Money has released its annual Best Colleges rankings earlier this week and the results prove that top schools in the U.S. regularly attract brainy celebrities looking to gain new skills and greater knowledge. According to Money, the full list of over 700 schools is based on the quality of education, alumni access, and affordability of each. And while they change each year, top-notch universities like Princeton, Harvard, Yale, and Stanford once again made the high-tier cut.
So which household names have attended the best-of-the-best colleges out there? While Natalie Portman famously spent her time inside the halls of Harvard, other favorites sported their cap and gown at some surprising institutions of higher learning.
See 9 stars that attended colleges in Money’s top 10 list below— and visit new.time.com to view the full 2016 rankings.
1. Brooke Shields, Princeton University
The actress and model graduated from Princeton in 1987 and has since proven to be a proud supporter of the school, returning to delivery keynote speeches at major functions. At the university, Shields majored in romance languages and specialized in French literature. The Blue Lagoon and Sahara star also managed to earn her diploma with honors.
2. Lucy Liu, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Charlie’s Angels beauty Lucy Liu not only graduated from the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor in 1990, but showed signs of a promising acting career as a student. According to The Ann Arbor News, she auditioned for a school production of Alice in Wonderland and, not surprisingly, landed the lead role her senior year.
3. Natalie Portman, Harvard University
Academy Award-winning actress Natalie Portman always dives deep into whatever character she takes on, which is perhaps why she proved to be the ultimate student while earning a degree in psychology at Harvard. After graduating in 2003, Portman went on to deliver the university's commencement speech in 2005 and opened up about her time at the university. “If I had known my own limitations, I never would have taken the risk, and the risk led to one of my greatest artistic and personal experience,” she candidly told new graduates.
4. Badgley Mischka’s James Mischka, Rice University
For decades, stars like Madonna, J.Lo, and Sharon Stone have turned to Badgley Mischka for stellar red carpet dresses. Before he teamed up with Mark Badgley in 1998, James Mischka, the other half of the beloved design duo, was a student at Rice University. He graduated in 1985 from the School of Humanities.
5. Chris Pine, University of California-Berkeley
Chris Pine studied English at UC Berkeley and graduated in 2002. And while he’s now one of Hollywood's hunkiest working actors, the star didn’t exactly foresee a future as the lead in film franchises like Star Trek. According to The Daily Californian, the university’s independent student newspaper, he discovered an interest in acting while at school and joined a theater group.
6. Stephenie Meyer, Brigham Young University-Provo
The Twilight series may have never come into ours lives were it not for author Stephenie Meyer’s time spent studying English at Brigham Young. Epic sales and an entire movie franchise? We call that a success.
7. Rob Brown, Amherst College
Rob Brown starred alongside Samuel L. Jackson in the athletic-fueled 2005 flick Coach Carter, but in real life, the actor played football at Amherst, where he majored in psychology.
8. Tina Fey, University of Virginia
Tina Fey now has one of the most prolific resumes in Hollywood and serves not only as an actress, but also as a writer and producer. Before her making it big time thanks to flicks like Mean Girls and TV hits like 30 Rock, she spent her time at the University of Virginia preparing for the future. Fey graduated in 1992 with a bachelor’s degree in drama.
9. Sigourney Weaver, Stanford University
Sigourney Weaver famously exemplified a Working Girl’s nemesis in the hit ‘80s movie, but she also put some elbow grease into her studies as an English major at Stanford, from which she graduated in 1972. As a student actress, she cut her teeth on stage and starred in student-run productions of The Three Cuckolds and King Lear.