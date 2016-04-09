Miley Cyrus Shows Off Some Serious Yoga Skills on Instagram

instagram / mileycyrus
Michelle Guerrere
Apr 09, 2016

Is it just us or does Miley Cyrus seem even more calm, cool, and collected since she reunited with old flame Liam Hemsworth? It appears that the yoga-practicing star had to remove her stunning engagement ring to contort her body into a pretzel-like pose that seriously tested her upper body strength (and showed off her cleavage). 

Her purple yoga mat is no stranger to her Instagram—she posted some crazy-cool videos to her page a few weeks ago. What we like most about her practicing the art form is that she's said it’s for her mind and not her body. You go, girl.RELATED: Miley Cyrus Joins The Voice as Full-Time Judge

 

Gotta do yoga not for my body but for my mind! DO YOGA or GO CRAZY!

A video posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Post yoga kitty time ❤️ #Harlem #Kiki #Lilo #Shanti

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Final postures #final3 #closing #chant #ashtanga

A video posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

 

 

 

