Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Michelle & Barack Obama
-
1. The Love StoryIn 1989, Michelle Robinson was working at a law firm as an advisor to a summer associate from Harvard Law; his name was Barack Obama. Though he didn’t love the corporate law world, he soon found himself falling for Michelle. After their first date, “We clicked right away...by the end of the date it was over...I was sold,” Michelle has said.
-
2. The NuptialsAfter dating for three years, Michelle and Barack tied the knot on October 3, 1992. Of their vows, Michelle has said, “Barack didn’t pledge riches, only a life that would be interesting. On that promise he delivered.”
-
3. The DressA lifelong fashion lover, Michelle Obama was stunning in an off-the-shoulder duchess satin gown with a sweetheart neckline. She accessorized dress, which also featured floral appliques, with a princess-length veil and opera gloves.
