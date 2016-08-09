20 Times Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson Were #RelationshipGoals

While the entire USA is cheering Michael Phelps on at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, he's got two very special cheerleaders in his corner: fiancée Nicole Johnson and their baby boy, Boomer.

With the new parents set to tie the knot at some point this year, now seems like a great time to take a trip down memory lane and look back at some of their most Insta-worthy moments.

This list features everything from casual date nights to Michael and Nicole celebrating some of the major life milestones and everything in between.

Consider this your warning that you're getting ready to see some truly awww-worthy moments:

That time they proved themselves to be the most picture-perfect duo ever.

@m_phelps00 thank you honey for making me smile everyday 😍 #fbf to a very special celebration of @thebabyboone 👶 A photo posted by Nicole Michele Johnson (@nicole.m.johnson) on Sep 19, 2014 at 1:18pm PDT

That time they totally owned the red carpet...and she couldn't take her eyes off of him.

So thankful to be able to walk the red carpet with my best friend @nicole.m.johnson #fiancee #futurebabymama #futurewife #usaswimming #goldengoggles A photo posted by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Nov 22, 2015 at 10:57pm PST

Stolen from @kellyjames_tv .... proud fiancée and baby mama 😍 love you @m_phelps00 #lettheadventurescontinue #love #doinglifewiththebest #mybestfriend A photo posted by Nicole Michele Johnson (@nicole.m.johnson) on Nov 23, 2015 at 12:17pm PST

That time they had the most adorable engagement announcement ever.

She said yes😁😁😁 @nicole.m.johnson. (Photo credit to @arschmitty ) A photo posted by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Feb 21, 2015 at 10:49pm PST

That time they took their love international.

#tbt @nicole.m.johnson and I on vaca in Cabo!!! #gopro A photo posted by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Oct 29, 2015 at 1:19pm PDT

These times Nicole was being cute and Michael was being a goofball.

Sometimes I wonder what I would do without you around to make me smile and laugh at each moment we share ☺️ Thank you @m_phelps00 for making my Birthday extra special. I love you ❤️ #besilly #smile #live #love #laugh A photo posted by Nicole Michele Johnson (@nicole.m.johnson) on Jul 13, 2015 at 4:49am PDT

So thankful to have met my better half 9 years ago today! I love you so much @nicole.m.johnson .... So happy to be able to call you my best friend! And I'm looking forward to the future and watching our amazing healthy little boy @boomerrphelps grow !! A photo posted by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Jul 10, 2016 at 2:23pm PDT

That time they "woke up like this" and it was perfection.

I had the honor to meet this Amazing woman 8 years ago today on this date!!! I'm so thankful that now we're able to stand by each other's side everyday!! I love you with all my heart nicole!! A photo posted by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Jul 10, 2015 at 9:31pm PDT

That time they were the most patriotic couple ever.

Happy 4th 🇺🇸 #America. So thankful for all the troops who have and are fighting for our freedom 💙❤️ so we can continue to celebrate #independenceday 📷: @arschmitty A photo posted by Nicole Michele Johnson (@nicole.m.johnson) on Jul 4, 2015 at 1:20pm PDT

These times they were basically twins.

His & Hers #MP suits 🙈😍 #mpswim @aquasphere_swim A photo posted by Nicole Michele Johnson (@nicole.m.johnson) on May 11, 2015 at 4:07pm PDT

Happy 1 year engagement💍 to my love & my best friend @m_phelps00!! I can't wait to marry you this year🙈❤️ #somehowwedressedliketwins #mustmeanwethinkalike #hemeanseverythingtome A photo posted by Nicole Michele Johnson (@nicole.m.johnson) on Feb 21, 2016 at 10:53am PST

Out with my grizzlyman @m_phelps00 🙈#datenight #nerds #movietime A photo posted by Nicole Michele Johnson (@nicole.m.johnson) on Nov 22, 2014 at 3:43pm PST

@mamaphelpsh20 threw an incredible engagement party for @hilary_phelps, @dougeldridge, @m_phelps00 & I and MP and I didn't get a single photo all dressed up together 🙈 until we were home & in our sweats 😁 #imgonnabeamrs #JunodidntgettheUAmemo A photo posted by Nicole Michele Johnson (@nicole.m.johnson) on Dec 19, 2015 at 8:28pm PST

Thank you @hilary_phelps for introducing me to what a flat white is and thank you to @m_phelps00 for taking me to get one! #perfectsaturday #heaven ☕️#icantdrinkdairybutthisisamazing #starbucks #coffeetime A photo posted by Nicole Michele Johnson (@nicole.m.johnson) on Jan 24, 2015 at 2:08pm PST

That time they had an impromptu pregnancy photo shoot.

Not the best pic but one with so much meaning❤️ daddy got to feel baby p for the very first time😍 & he even saved a kick for his auntie @arschmitty A photo posted by Nicole Michele Johnson (@nicole.m.johnson) on Jan 22, 2016 at 8:29pm PST

That time they had an actual pregnancy photo shoot.

#babyp is growing day by day... So thankful to have my best friend with me everyday!!! #growingafamily #blessed 📸 @burgundyblueofficial A photo posted by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Apr 6, 2016 at 1:28pm PDT

That time they welcomed their baby boy into the world.

That time Michael was a proud dad.

Just the happiest person in the world!!! #luckydad Amazing family!! @nicole.m.johnson 📷 @sunshinedoulaservices A photo posted by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on May 9, 2016 at 8:31pm PDT

That time Nicole celebrated her first Mother's Day.

As my very first Mothers Day winds down I could not be more thankful for my lil family (just missing Ms Juno & Legend from photo). Some of the best moments for me today were watching how incredible of a dad @m_phelps00 will be to our little one💙💙 #theseboyshavemyheart #boomerphelps A photo posted by Nicole Michele Johnson (@nicole.m.johnson) on May 8, 2016 at 5:05pm PDT

That time they hugged like nobody was watching.