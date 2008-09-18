Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Meg's Back!
1. America's SweetheartMeg Ryan, 46, has always had mixed feelings about the label "America's Sweetheart"-a term dreamed up by Nora Ephron around the time of When Harry Met Sally, which Ephron wrote. In fact, the actress spent the better part of the 1990s as a beloved comic heroine, yet playing the role of America's Sweetheart left Ryan a bit bemused. "…I understood it was a compliment about being lovable…but it also felt like ideas were being projected onto me that had nothing to do with me. The girl next door to what? I never felt like a very conventional person."
2. Public PainRyan’s freedom from conventional values revealed itself when she began an affair in 2000 with Russell Crowe, her co-star in Proof of Life, as her nine-year marriage to Dennis Quaid was falling apart. Suddenly, much of the enormous public affection for her turned to anger, and everything was affected: her image, her career, her sense of self. "It was a great story," she says. "But what wasn't in the story was the reality of my marriage..." And what was the reality? After a pause, Ryan says quietly, "Dennis was not faithful to me for a long time, and that was very painful..."
3. A Complicated StoryThis is surprising-the story splashed across magazine covers at the time cast her as the cheater. "I think when things get played out that simply in black-and-white, it makes people feel good… The tabloid culture can't tell a complicated story." But Ryan is committed to the complicated story. She wasn't the stereotypical long-suffering wife, nor was Quaid a monster. Meg is adamant: "I am not a victim. I was there. I was in that marriage for a really long time."
4. Second ThoughtsRyan did get a little lost in the tabloid story of her marriage and divorce. "Some days you think, This is so crazy, and you are all intellectual about it," Ryan explains. "And other days, it's just really, really painful." She knew she could have filled in the details of Quaid's cheating, which would have made it clear that she was not the one who wandered over the many years of their relationship. And she now wonders about her choice to say nothing at all: "I think I made a mistake in not talking more specifically."
5. Coming Into Her Own
In some ways, the outrage aimed at Ryan post-divorce allowed her to move on. The pressure to be sweet and feminine and girl-next-door-ish was gone. "I didn't have to care about what people thought. I could…be totally under the radar and live my life." Ryan says that an important part of getting herself back was becoming a mother again. More than two and a half years ago, she brought home her daughter, Daisy, who is now 3, from China. … "As mysterious and magical as it is to have a baby you gave birth to, I have that exact same thing with Daisy," says Ryan. "I feel like we made some agreement, long ago and far away, to meet in the way we did."
