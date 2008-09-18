In some ways, the outrage aimed at Ryan post-divorce allowed her to move on. The pressure to be sweet and feminine and girl-next-door-ish was gone. "I didn't have to care about what people thought. I could…be totally under the radar and live my life." Ryan says that an important part of getting herself back was becoming a mother again. More than two and a half years ago, she brought home her daughter, Daisy, who is now 3, from China. … "As mysterious and magical as it is to have a baby you gave birth to, I have that exact same thing with Daisy," says Ryan. "I feel like we made some agreement, long ago and far away, to meet in the way we did."



