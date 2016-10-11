9 Male Celebrities Who Are Feminists and Proud

With the election looming, feminism is a hotter topic than ever. And the conversation isn't limited to women—just ask these leading men who rally for equality on morning talk shows, via social media, and even in the Oval Office (we're looking at you, POTUS). Below, nine of the most outspoken female supporters out there. Keep it up, gents.
1. AZIZ ANSARI
During an interview on The Late Show with David Letterman, the comedian embraced the feminist label and even cited an example: "You're a feminist if you go to a Jay-Z and Beyoncé concert and you're not like, 'Mmm, I feel like Beyoncé should get 23 percent less money than Jay-Z," he said. "'Also, I don't think Beyoncé should have the right to vote and why is Beyoncé singing and dancing? Shouldn't she make Jay a steak? I'm sure he's very tired after walking and rapping those two songs."
2. DANIEL RADCLIFFE
Not only has Radcliffe openly praised former co-star Emma Watson's HeForShe campaign—he's declared his support for all women. "The male population had no problem sexualizing Emma Watson immediately," he told the Associated Press.
3. WILL SMITH
According to Smith, whether his daughter Willow whips her hair back and forth is her prerogative. “We let Willow cut her hair," he told Parade. "When you have a little girl, it's like how can you teach her that you’re in control of her body? If I teach her that I'm in charge of whether or not she can touch her hair, she's going to replace me with some other man when she goes out in the world. She can't cut my hair but that's her hair. She has got to have command of her body. So when she goes out into the world, she's going out with a command that is hers. She is used to making those decisions herself. We try to keep giving them those decisions until they can hold the full weight of their lives."
4. JOSEPH GORDON-LEVITT
In an interview with The Daily Beast, Gordon-Levitt explained exactly why he considers himself a male feminist. "What that means to me is that you don’t let your gender define who you are—you can be who you want to be, whether you’re a man, a woman, a boy, a girl, whatever," he said. "However you want to define yourself, you can do that and should be able to do that, and no category ever really describes a person because every person is unique. That, to me, is what 'feminism' means. So yes, I'd absolutely call myself a feminist."
5. MATT MCGORRY
The How to Get Away with Murder actor frequently takes to social media to advocate for feminist causes. He even designed a T-shirt in honor of International Women's Day, with proceeds going toward NARAL, an organization that fights against reproductive injustices.
6. JOHN LEGEND
The singer has always stood up for women—especially his wife, Chrissy Teigen. Recently, he defended her against mom-shaming Internet trolls who angrily took to Twitter after seeing the couple out on the town weeks after their baby was born. "Funny there's no dad-shaming," Legend tweeted. "When both of us go out to dinner, shame both of us so Chrissy doesn't have to take it all. We'll split it."
7. IAN SOMERHALDER
Somerhalder took part in the "Real Man" campaign run by the grassroots organization Women's Aid UK to help end domestic and sexual violence against women. "I wanted to take part in this campaign because it's so easy to forget the many women who live their lives in fear because of domestic violence," he said. "Men have an important role to play in sending out the message that real men do not hurt or abuse their partners."
8. BARACK OBAMA
Following his rousing speech this summer at the first-ever White House Summit on the United State of Women, the President penned an essay for Glamour about feminism and what it means to him. "Michelle and I have raised our daughters to speak up when they see a double standard or feel unfairly judged based on their gender or race—or when they notice that happening to someone else," he wrote. "It's important for them to see role models out in the world who climb to the highest levels of whatever field they choose. And yes, it's important that their dad is a feminist, because now that's what they expect of all men."
9. MARK RUFFALO
Ruffalo has been a proponent of women's rights for years. He even reblogged a Tumblr post written by user Libby Anne in response to public figures who say they're not feminists in the press. "You're insulting every woman who was forcibly restrained in a jail cell with a feeding tube down her throat for your right to vote, less than 100 years ago," he quoted.