Inside Louis Vuitton's Star-Studded Place Vendôme Boutique Launch 

On Oct. 5, Louis Vuitton will return to its Parisian roots with the opening of its newly renovated store at Place Vendôme in the city's first arrondissement, where the designer’s first store was originally located in 1854.

In honor of this sartorial homecoming of sorts, the fashion house indulged in an extravagant launch party during Paris Fashion Week, and LV-loving stars like Alicia Vikander and Cate Blanchett came out to celebrate.

VIDEO: Jaden Smith Had the Best Time at the Louis Vuitton Party



Scroll down below to see all the fabulous looks from Monday evening’s stylish soiree, and don't forget to visit Louis Vuitton's elegant new digs next time you're in the European fashion capital.