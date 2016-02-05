This Is Who Leonardo DiCaprio Really Takes to Every Red Carpet Event

Leonardo DiCaprio is a 2016 award season staple. Luckily for Leo lovers everywhere, his challenging role in The Revenant has earned him nods at nearly every awards show this year, which means he’s showed up, dapper as can be, to each high-profile event. He spends most of his time during red carpet interviews talking about the need for more creative films like The Revenant, as he’s not necessarily there to talk fashion. That said, his handsome look is clearly implied: He looks super sharp each and every time.
That’s because the Hollywood native has a secret weapon helping him every time he’s on the red carpet: Giorgio Armani. DiCaprio’s been a fan of Armani’s perfectly tailored Italian suits and expertly-crafted tuxedos for more than two decades, and has been loyal to the brand since he was 17 years old. He even continued his love affair with Armani on-screen, when he wore his designs as Jordan Belfort in The Wolf of Wall Street, a role that earned him an Oscar nod.
Most recently, he’s worn Armani to the Rome, Paris, London, Los Angeles, and New York premieres of The Revenant, as well as throughout this awards season, at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and Critics' Choice Awards. (It’s eight times in less than two months, if you’re counting like we are.)
So, it’s pretty much a guarantee that DiCaprio will again wear Armani to the Academy Awards on Feb. 28. And if he happens to go on stage to accept his long-awaited Best Actor Oscar—since he’s pretty much a shoe-in—we can bet he’ll look damned good in Armani doing so.
Not that you need proof, but just in case: Scroll down for his 17 best Armani looks, from 2002 to today.
1. At the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Gangs of New York in Cannes, 2002.
2. At the Emporio Armani RED Collection Launch in London, 2006.
3. At the Giorgio Armani Spring/Summer Show in Milan, 2007.
4. At the Berlin Film Festival premiere of Shutter Island in Berlin, 2010.
5. At the premiere of Inception in Los Angeles, 2010.
6. At the J. Edgar Opening Night Gala in Hollywood, 2011.
7. At the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, 2012.
8. At Armani One Night Only in New York City, 2013.
9. As Jordan Belfort in The Wolf of Wall Street, 2013.
10. At the United Nations Climate Summit in New York City, 2014.
11. At the EE British Academy Film Awards in London, 2014.
12. At the 8th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, 2014.
13. At the 19th Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, 2014.
14. At the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles, 2015.
15. At the Giorgio Armani 40th Anniversary Silos Opening and Cocktail Reception in Milan, 2015.
16. At the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, 2016.
17. At the 22nd Annaul Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, 2016.