Lena Dunham on Being a Loner: "When People Cancel on Me, I Feel Like I Found $1,000"

Lena Dunham is known for her honesty, and her latest #truthtalk is something many of us can relate to. Inside InStyle's July #innerstyle column (now available on newsstands and for digital download) she talks at length about her days spent by herself, and how she found some real benefits to being a loner.

"I learned what I really loved doing by not having a ton of friends," says the busy actress, writer, producer, and director. (Up next for the 30-year-old is Suited, a documentary about a Brooklyn-based tailor who makes suits for the LGBTQ community, now on HBO. Watch the trailer below.) "I spent a whole semester in college just knitting and watching old VHS tapes, and I consider it one of the happiest times in my life because I had a chance to connect to my passions and who I really am."

That doesn't mean she suggests canceling all your plans pronto in order to find yourself. Instead, "I am advocating getting comfortable spending time alone," she says. "I have some friends who have plans every minute, and when they don't, they feel lost and confused. When someone cancels on me, I feel like I've found $1,000 in my pocket."

—With reporting by Emily Greener